Last batch of Income Tax refund will have PAYMENT of 4.22% correction

Attention Brazilians. The time is coming. On Friday (09/30), the Federal Revenue Service is expected to pay the fifth and last batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund. At first, according to the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic), the correction will be 4.22%. The batch consultation should be opened by the IRS this Friday (23/09).

At first, as early as this Friday, the Federal Revenue is expected to disclose the number of citizens who will receive the values. In addition, the agency must inform the amounts that will be paid in this batch. Until then, the Revenue has already paid a total of R$24.9 billion to 17.3 million Brazilians.

Namely, the percentage of 4.22% is the highest ever paid this year by the Federal Revenue. According to the agency, this correction will apply to refunds of taxpayers who declared their income tax in the last two days, that is, May 30 and 31. In addition, those who left the fine mesh after the IRS identified inconsistencies in the declaration will be entitled to receive this fee.

Batch Refund deposit date Correction 1st may 31st 0.00% 2nd June 30 1.00% 3rd July 29 2.02% 4th August, 31 3.05% 5th September 30th 4.22%

Payment of the Income Tax refund

Of the approximately R$ 25 billion to be paid in restitution in the 2022 Income Tax, R$ 7 billion is missing. This payment will be available in the respective bank account that the taxpayer informed in the IR declaration. In any case, to receive the amounts, it will be necessary to have an account in the name of the holder of the declaration.

In this year 2022, the taxpayer will be able to receive the amounts of the IR refund through PIX.

Every month, the Revenue receives from the National Treasury the amounts to pay the refunds and creates lots. The inclusion of taxpayers complies with legal priorities, such as the elderly, taxpayers with some type of physical or mental disability or serious illness, among others.

According to data from the Revenue, the calculation of interest on the refund is based on the final date of delivery of the IR. In this year 2022, the deadline for delivery received a new deadline, to 31 May. Because of this, the refunds were corrected from the month of June.

Payment

First, it is important to note that if the taxpayer changes account and the credit is not paid, the amounts are available for one year at Banco do Brasil. To retain the amount due, it will be necessary to reschedule the credit on the BB Portal, at https://www.bb.com.br/irpf.

In addition, it is also possible to reschedule by telephone, at 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-7290001 (other locations) and 0800-7290088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If you do not receive the money within 12 months, the amount goes back to the tax authorities and, for redemption, it will be necessary to make the request on the e-CAC Portal, which is the Virtual Service Center of the Federal Revenue Service.

In this year 2022, the Revenue recorded no less than 36 million statements in its system. It is worth remembering, however, that the refund will not be paid for everyone. There are taxpayers who had tax to pay.

How to check the refund?

To see if the refund IRS is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

First, access the Federal Revenue website; Inform the CPF and date of birth; Click on “My Income Tax”; and Finally, click on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the application of the IRS (available for Android and iOS).