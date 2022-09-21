Latin American intellectuals and politicians release letter in defense of Ciro’s withdrawal

Dozens of intellectuals and politicians from Latin America and the Caribbean released a letter on Tuesday 20 to Ciro Gomes (PDT) in which they ask for the pedestrian’s withdrawal in favor of Lula (PT) in this year’s election. The objective is to defeat President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the first round.

The document praises Ciro’s trajectory, but cites the ‘perplexity’ with the politician’s insistence on his candidacy in the face of the current electoral scenario in the country.

“We know that you were a fighter for the good causes of the Brazilian people throughout your life. That is why the perplexity that leads us to write you this letter and that moves us to send you this fraternal message because it is incomprehensible to us, in the current Brazilian situation, your insistence on presenting your presidential candidacy for the first round of the presidential elections in Brazil, this October 2nd, which without the slightest exaggeration can be considered a historic turning point”, says the main excerpt of the document. Further on, the signatories argue that the request is based on the fact that the pedestrian shows little chance of winning ‘fascism’.

“You, politician, intelligent and with vast experience behind you, know very well that your candidacy has absolutely no chance of reaching the polls”, they highlight. “The harsh reality is that, maintaining your candidacy, dear comrade Ciro, the only thing you will do is to disperse forces, weaken the strength of the anti-fascist bloc, with all its contradictions, facilitate the victory of Bolsonaro and eventually pave the way for a new coup.”

The text goes on to signal that Ciro would be deluding himself with Bolsonarism’s promises in a ‘strategic error’. In the letter, the signatories ask that the pedestrian use the final stretch of the campaign to ‘correct the course’ and ask for votes for Lula against fascism.

“There is still time to make amends for your mistake, Comrade Ciro. Address your supporters now and tell them that the urgency of the fight against fascism leaves them no choice but to support Lula’s presidential candidacy,” the letter reads. “Ask them for that vote, crucial to defeating the captain (thus, in lower case) and his armed squads in the first round.”

The document is signed by names such as the Argentine Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1980, and Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador. There are also dozens of parliamentarians from South America, professors from the most important universities in the region and journalists from countries bordering Brazil on the list. According to the signatories, the text remains open for accessions.

Read the full letter:

September 20, 2022

Dear colleague Ciro Gomes:

The undersigned are militants of the Latin American left, deeply anti-imperialist and committed to the emancipation of our peoples and the creation of the Great Homeland. We are also people who love and admire Brazil and its people; to the exquisite culture of that country: its music, its literature, its paintings, its gastronomy, its diverse artistic manifestations and also the long struggle of its people to have access to a fuller life, spiritually and materially.

We know that you were a fighter for the good causes of the Brazilian people throughout your life. That is why the perplexity that leads us to write you this letter and that moves us to send you this fraternal message because it is incomprehensible to us, in the current Brazilian situation, your insistence on presenting your presidential candidacy for the first round of the elections. presidential elections in Brazil, this October 2nd, which without the slightest exaggeration can be considered a historic turning point. Because? Because the fundamental choice will not be between Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, but between fascism and democracy. And you, politician, intelligent and with vast experience behind you, know very well that your candidacy has absolutely no chance of reaching the polls, still less of winning in the first round. The harsh reality is that by maintaining your candidacy, dear comrade Ciro, the only thing you will do is disperse forces, weaken the strength of the anti-fascist bloc, with all its contradictions, facilitate Bolsonaro’s victory and, eventually, pave the way for a new blow. Despite your good will, unfortunately you are not in a position to do any good, any good, and you are in a position to cause great harm to Brazil and its people. You will not be able to do good despite your intentions because your chances of winning are zero. By weakening Lula’s unitary candidacy, by dispersing the forces of the bloc that opposes fascism, what you will objectively do (in addition to your intentions, which we do not doubt are good) will be to pave the way for the perpetuation of Bolsonaro in power.

It seems to us that because of your career you should not enter the history of Brazil through that undignified door, like that of a man who, having fought for the good causes of his people and achieved important results, in a critical and decisive instance for his country makes a mistake and opens the door to a process that sows death and destruction in its country and which, without a doubt, will also have it as one of its victims. One cannot ignore the perverse nature of the current president of Brazil. His words and promises, even those he may have made to you, are completely useless. Bolsonaro is an immoral character, a delusional fanatic without moral principles who left more than 700,000 Brazilians to die without making the slightest effort to save them. He is also a serial traitor, comparable only to Shakespeare’s worst characters. And he will not hesitate for a moment to betray you as soon as it is convenient for him.

There’s still time to make amends, Comrade Ciro. Address your supporters now and tell them that the urgency of the fight against fascism leaves them no choice but to support Lula’s presidential candidacy. Ask them for that vote, crucial to defeating the captain (thus, in lower case) and his armed squads in the first round; crucial also to prevent the perpetuation in power of a man who exalted the figure of the scoundrel who tortured Dilma Rousseff. You, because of your history and your ideas, have to do the impossible to prevent such a monstrous figure from staying one more day in the Planalto Palace. Furthermore, given his age, we have no doubt that he will continue to be a leading figure in Brazilian politics. That it’s not his turn, that circumstances force him to wait.

Nothing else for now. We hope you appreciate the sense of solidarity in this message. Receive a fraternal hug from your fellow fighters across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Nobel Peace Prize, Argentina

Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador

Stella Calloni, journalist, Argentina

E. Raúl Zaffaroni, Former Supreme Court Judge, Argentina

Atilio Boron, political scientist, Argentina

Piedad Cordoba, Senator, Colombia

Amado Boudou, former vice president of Argentina

Gabriela Rivadeneira, Former President of the National Assembly, Ecuador

Fernando Buen Abad, philosopher, Mexico

Ignacio Ramonet, journalist, France/Spain

Ernesto Villegas, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Hugo Moldiz, former minister, Bolivia

Jaime Lorca, Memory and Future Foundation, Chile

Xavier Lasso, journalist, Ecuador

Katu Arkonada, Basque Country/Bolivia

Jorge Lara Castro, Former Chancellor, Paraguay

Hernando Calvo Ospina, filmmaker, Colombia

Esteban Silva, university professor, Chile

María Seoane, journalist, Argentina

Mempo Giardinelli, writer, Argentina

Juan Eduardo Romero, deputy PSUV, National Assembly, Venezuela

Alicia Entel, university professor, Argentina

Gilberto López y Rivas, anthropologist, Mexico

Daniel Jadue, Mayor of Recoleta, Chile

Telma Luzzani, journalist, Argentina

Florencia Saintout, President, Cultural Institute of the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Ramón Grossfogel, university professor, Puerto Rico

Mario Giorgi, Radio UNDAV, Argentina

Claudia V. Rocca, Argentine Branch of the American Association of Jurists

María Fernanda Barretto, Colombian-Venezuelan writer

Daniel de Santis, university professor, Argentina

José Seoane, university professor, Argentina

Paola Gallo Peláez, Co-President of MOPASSOL, Argentina

Jorge Cantor, Argentina

Rodolfo Hamawi, university professor, Argentina

Emilio Taddei, university professor, Argentina

Julio Ferrer, journalist, Argentina

Juan Ramón Quintana Taborga, Former Minister, Bolivia

Andrea V. Vlahusic, Co-President of MOPASSOL, Argentina

Héctor Bernardo, journalist, Argentina

María Fernanda de la Quintana, journalist, Argentina

Jorge Elbaum, university professor, Argentina

Carlos López López, Mercosur Parliamentarian

Ana María Ramb, writer, Argentina

Pamela Dávila, journalist, Ecuador

Rafael Urrejola Ditborn, journalist, Chile

Paula Klachko, university professor, Coord. REDH/Cap. Argentine

Henry Morales, Coord. Pop Tzuk Kim Movement, Guatemala

Manuel Santos Iñurrieta, playwright, Argentina

Carlos Bedoya, Coordinator. Latindadd, Peru

Alexia Massholder, university professor, Argentina

Claudio Katz, economist, Argentina

Marcelo Rodríguez, university professor, Argentina

Mario Alderete, Argentina

Graciela Josevich, AUNA Argentina