Latin Grammy 2022: Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza and Marina Sena are among the Brazilian nominees | pop

The Latin Grammys released this Tuesday, 9/20, the list of artists nominated for the 2022 edition and many Brazilians are running. In all, there are 53 categories in which great names in Latin music appear. Anitta is in two main ones: Record of the Year and Best Reggaeton Performance with hit “To involve”.
In the Portuguese Language category, names such as Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Jão, Marina Sena and the late Marília Mendonça appear in the dispute. The event is scheduled for November 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
See the full list of Brazilian nominees!
Latin Grammy announces artists nominated in the Portuguese Language category — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language
- Yes yes yes (Bullet Desire)
- For us to wake up (Gilsons)
- Pirate (John)
- First (Marina Sena)
- Sweet 22 (Luisa Sonza)
Best Rock or Alternative Music Album
- QVVJFA? (Baco Exu Do Blues)
- The Future Belongs to … (Young Guard – Erasmo Carlos)
- About Living (Criolo)
- Memories – Where I Never Went From (Lagum)
- Delta Estacio Blues (Juçara Marçal)
Best Samba/Pagode Album
- Good Winds (Nego Alvaro)
- Homogeneous Mixture (Martinho Da Vila)
- Desengaiola (Alfredo Del-Penho, João Cavalcanti, Moyseis Marques and Pedro Miranda)
- Numanice (Ludmilla)
- Lilac Sky (Pericles)
Best MPB Album (Brazilian Popular Music)
- Orchards (Chico Chico)
- Lance Synthesis (João Donato and Jards Macalé)
- Indigo Butterfly Anil (Liniker)
- Naked With My Music (Ney Matogrosso)
- Doors (Marisa Monte)
- My Coco (Caetano Veloso)
Best Country Music Album
- Chitãozinho & Xoxoró Legado (Chitãozinho & Xororó)
- Agropoc (Gabeu)
- Expectation x Reality (Matheus & Kauan)
- Employers 35% (Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa)
- Natural (Lauana Prado)
- Afrocanthus of the Nations (Matthew Hallelujah)
- On the Road – Live (Pau e Corda Band Featuring Violated Quintet)
- Remelexo Bom (Luiz Caldas)
- Belo Chico (Targino Gondim, Nilton Freittas, Roberto Malvezzi)
- Lady of the Leaves (Aurea Martins)
- Oríki (Iara Rennó)
- Senhora Estrada (Alceu Valença)
Best Song in Portuguese Language
- Baby 95 (Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz)
- Idiot (Jão, Pedro Tófani & Zebu)
- Cut Me in the Mouth of Heaven Death Doesn’t Ask Forgiveness – Criolo & Tropkillaz)
- My Coco (Caetano Veloso)
- By Supuesto (Iuri Rio Branco & Marina Sena)
- Vento Sardo (Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte)
Anitta at the VMAs — Photo: Instagram reproduction