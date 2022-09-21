Leader of the 27th round has been Brazilian champion 76.5% of the time since 2006; see hindsight | statistical spy

With the end of the 27th round, Palmeiras continues to lead the Brazilian Championship in isolation, with an advantage of eight points over the vice-leader International, and has plenty of reasons to feed hopes for winning the title. Since 2006, the year in which the championship started to be disputed by 20 teams, the leader of the 27th round was champion in 13 of the 17 editions, which corresponds to 76.5% of the total.
+ See the complete table of the Brazilian Championship
only in the years 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2020, the teams leading the respective championships at this point did not lift the cup. However, even with Palmeiras’ solid campaign so far, the story also serves to light up a warning sign for Abel Ferreira’s team.
Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras
+ Return classification: Inter keeps top, Palmeiras is vice and Z-4 now has Bragantino and Coritiba
In 2008 and 2009, Verdão himself felt the bitter taste of letting the Brazilian title slip away. The first turnaround was made by São Paulo. At the end of the 27th round of 2008, Tricolor Paulista occupied the 5th place, with 46 points – four behind the then leader Palmeiras, but managed to become champion, with 75 points. The rival finished in 4th place, with ten points less.
In 2009, it was Flamengo’s turn to reverse a very unfavorable scenario and manage to overcome Palmeiras. At this point in the Brazilian that year, Rubro-Negro was only in 6th place, with 43 points – ten less than the leader alviverde. The cariocas engaged in a historic reaction and were champions in the last round, with 67 points. Verdão finished in 5th, with 62.
Ronaldo Angelim celebrates the goal of the 2-1 victory over Gremio in the last round of the 2009 Brasileirão – Photo: Reuters
In 2011, Corinthians won the title, despite being in second place at the end of the 27th round, two points behind Vasco. The teams fought for the title until the last round, but Timão won the championship, with 71 points and an advantage of two to Cruz-Maltino.
Finally, in 2020, Flamengo again managed to contradict the statistic to lift the cup. The team was the vice-leader, with 52 points – four less than the leader São Paulo. Rubro-Negro fought point by point with Internacional for the title until the last round and won the title with a difference of only one point: 71 of the red-blacks against 70 of the colorados. Commanded by Fernando Diniz, Tricolor Paulista lost its breath in the final stretch and finished in 4th place, with 66.