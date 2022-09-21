Leakage of millions of PIX keys is reported by the Central Bank

Since its launch in 2020, PIX has been considered one of the most used payment and transfer methods in Brazil. After almost two years of existence, it has gained more and more space in the market, as it has been adopted by many people and even companies in our country.

Read more: Proposal to make the use of PIX mandatory is made by ANEEL

It is currently possible to identify millions of people who use the tool or who have a PIX key record. One of the main reasons for this to happen is the amount of advantages that this form of payment presents. Among them, there is the fact that there is no fee charged to transfer some value. Also how fast is the transfer from one to the other, as the amount ends up immediately entering the other person’s account.

Despite the benefits, something happened that has to do with the PIX key leak not long ago. The fact seems to have left many users of this tool worried. The situation was confirmed by the Central Bank itself, which made its statement about the situation involving the leakage of thousands of PIX keys last Friday, 16th. However, this situation only affected a certain group of people.

Even though many people make use of the tool every day, few are aware of the possibility of using PIX in two other ways. These are almost unusable. The two tools we mentioned are PIX Saque and PIX Troco. They were created in 2021, about a year after the release of the most used tool today.

Even though the Central Bank may have had some high expectations regarding the launch of the other two PIX modalities, their adhesion was not as expected. Very few people, compared to the traditional one, started to use Saque or Troco.

Speaking in general terms about each of the PIX tools, we can say that Saque gives the person the possibility to withdraw money at any establishment that has also enabled the option. It’s quite simple. It is only necessary to arrive at the location, make the request, transfer the amount and collect the same in cash.

Now talking about Change: it can only be used when a purchase is made at a commercial point, where the customer can pay for the purchase in cash and receive their change in the form of PIX.