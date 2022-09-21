learn how to identify, prevent and care for those who live with the disease

Since 2008, September 21st It’s National Awareness Day for Alzheimer’s disease in Brazil. There is still no clarity on the total number of people living with the disease in the country, but it is estimated that about 2 million have dementia – Alzheimer’s corresponds to the largest portion. By 2050, the projection is that this number will reach around 6 million people – an increase of 200%.

Worldwide, the disease that causes progressive memory loss affects more than 30 million people. First described in 1906 by the German physician Alois Alzheimer, the “neurodegenerative” disease leads to a progressive deterioration of the patient’s cognitive capacity until the total loss of autonomy.

Physical activities like running are linked to reduced risk of Alzheimer’s.

Photograph: Charlie Riedel/APPhoto



Combating the known risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, which has no cure, and making an early detection are the two main measures to delay the evolution of the disease as much as possible.

In a series of reports, the Estadão discussed from activities (mental and physical) and habits (food and sleep) that should be included in people’s daily lives to discussions about the ways of science to unravel the mysteries of Alzheimer’s, passing through the drama of those who live closely with someone affected by the disease. See below:

Continues after advertising

Read: Researchers expand hypotheses to discover the villain of memory loss; neuroinflammation and even failures in the brain’s ‘garbage collection’ may be behind the disease

Study identifies the region of the brain where Alzheimer’s begins to develop

Read: Discovery about the posterior cingulate may have “very relevant implications in terms of future therapies”, according to researchers

Alzheimer’s starts with no symptoms of dementia; see the 7 stages of the disease

Read: Disease starts with protein accumulation that can last 15 to 20 years before the first symptoms appear

Alzheimer’s symptoms can be delayed with early diagnosis and intellectual activities

Read: The sooner treatment is adopted, even if symptoms are minimal, the greater the possibility of postponing the problem

Continues after advertising

Alzheimer’s: Scientists discover new method to predict risk before symptoms start

Read: Information is not meant to be applied individually, but can be helpful in discovering treatments

How exercise and sleep help prevent Alzheimer’s? See how to protect yourself

Read: First memory losses are like the “tip of the iceberg” of a process that started years ago; exercising, controlling blood pressure and sleeping well protect the brain

Why should Brazil be more concerned about the disease than Europe?

Read: Disease discharge should be higher in low- and middle-income countries; in Brazil, it is estimated that cases will almost triple by 2050

‘Alzheimer’s makes the family fall apart’: read the story of a photographer who takes care of her sick mother

Continues after advertising

Read: Daughter takes care of mother diagnosed with the disease for 13 years. She reports the adaptation process that the family had to undergo