Less than a month after agreement, Celtics dismiss Bruno Caboclo

According to Shams Charania of the portal The Athleticthe Boston Celtics opted to waive Bruno Caboclo this Tuesday (20). The Brazilian signed a contract with the franchise less than a month ago. The unsecured deal was valid for one season, worth $2.46 million, but was terminated.

Bruno Caboclo’s dismissal came minutes after the Celtics announced that the starting center, Robert Williams III, would miss the first games of the season due to a knee injury. In this way, the trend is for the franchise to use the remaining vacancy in the squad to acquire a free agent with more shooting in the NBA and in position 5.

The Brazilian had an unsecured training deal to compete for a spot in the squad. The expectation, therefore, was that he could prove capable of helping Boston with the lack of depth on the bench. However, injuries to Williams and Danilo Gallinari may have changed the perspective of Celtic leadership.

Read more!

It is worth remembering that Caboclo disputed the Summer League for the Utah Jazz, after becoming NBB MVP last season. For the Salt Lake City team, he did well. As a result, he averaged 21.8 minutes per game and averaged 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks. In addition, he achieved a 60% shot from the court.

Now a free agent, the pivot of the Brazilian team is free on the market to try his second spell in the NBA. The last time he played for the American league was in 2020, when he defended the Houston Rockets. Previously, he had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors, which drafted in 2014.

Finally, Caboclo joins another Brazilian dismissed from the NBA. After all, the wing Didi Louzada was terminated with the Portland Trail Blazers in late August after a poor performance in the summer tournament.

Thus, there are only two Brazilian athletes in the league. The most experienced, Raul Neto, signed an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will play his eighth season in the NBA. In addition to him, Brazil has winger Gui Santos, 55th overall choice in the last draftwas selected by the Golden State Warriors.

Subscribe to the Jumper Brasil channel on Youtube

All NBA information is on the Jumper Brasil channel. Analysis, statistics and tips. Subscribe, give your like and turn on notifications so you don’t miss any of our content.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us the best that happens in the NBA:

Instagram

twitter

Facebook

group on whatsapp

channel on telegram