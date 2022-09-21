Leverkusen defines ‘affordable price’ to sell Paulinho

Forward Paulinho lives in dispute with the German team after not being released to leave in the last transfer window

The name of striker Paulinho is speculated in at least four Brazilian clubs as a possible reinforcement for the 2023 season and Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, owner of the player’s economic rights, stipulates an affordable price for the transfer to be possible from January.

According to “Mansell’s blog”, on Fogão.net, the German team agrees to sell Paulinho to interested parties for 5 million euros (R$ 25.5 million at the current price).

In this way, teams like Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, Vasco and Botafogo already know how much they will have to pay to eventually hire the 22-year-old striker.

Another possibility for clubs interested in Paulinho is in January to offer a pre-contract with the young athlete as his link with Bayer ends on June 30, 2023.

To sign Paulinho in 2018, Bayer Leverkusen paid 18 million euros and knows that it will not be able to recover all the investment, so it accepts the 5 million requested to reduce the loss.

Paulinho has had few chances

After having a dispute with the German team that did not let him return to Brazil in the last transfer window – Atlético-MG and Palmeiras made offers, but did not accept to pay for the rights in cash – Paulinho had very few chances to play this season.

Other teams from Spain, Portugal, Italy and the United States also came to negotiate with Leverkusen, but they did not please Paulinho’s staff.

So far there have only been two games on the field, both coming in during the matches and totaling just 69 minutes on the pitch.

The striker entered the field only in the interval of the victory against SV 07 Elversberg, for the German Cup, and in the 20th of the second half of the defeat against Hoffenheim, for the German Championship.

During this period Leverkusen played ten matches.