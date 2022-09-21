Lewandowski files Roberto Carlos’ lawsuit against Tiririca – 09/20/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski rejected a complaint filed by singer Roberto Carlos against federal deputy Tiririca (PL). The artist accuses the congressman of improperly using his image and work in a parody broadcast as an election campaign.

According to the magistrate, however, the judgment of the appeal presented by Roberto Carlos is not up to the superior court, since he can still appeal in other instances.

Lewandowski highlights that, although it is necessary to control “possible abusive and offensive conduct to personality rights”, it is not up to the STF to discuss decisions that can still be reassessed by other courts.

“I note that the monocratic decision handed down by a judge of the Court of Justice of the state of São Paulo is being questioned, which is still subject to challenges through ordinary appeals,

situation that reveals the inappropriate use of this claim”, says the minister about the appeal presented by Roberto Carlos.

As the columnist for Sheet Rogério Gentile, the singer asked the Justice for the immediate removal of Tiririca’s propaganda from the air, as well as the payment of compensation of R$ 50 thousand for moral damages. The request was rejected by the São Paulo Court of Justice.

Tiririca tries to be elected federal deputy for the fourth time parodying the song “O Portão”, by Roberto Carlos. The parliamentarian performs the performance wearing a wig, a blue jacket and imitating the singer’s mannerisms.

“I voted, I will vote again, Tiririca, Brasília is your place”, sings the deputy in the electoral piece. “Shut up, bug. I throw the microphone here in your face. Respect the king”, says the comedian, referring to the episode in which Roberto Carlos got angry with a fan during a show.

According to the singer’s lawyers, the parody misleads voters and the general public, causing an undue association between the two.

Tiririca had already been sued in court by Roberto Carlos’s record company in 2014, when he parodied the same song during that year’s election. The case reached the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which released the comedian from paying compensation.

According to the understanding of the court at the time, the Copyright Law provides for free paraphrases and parodies that are not true reproductions of the original work or imply discredit.

With this, the authorization of the owner of the parodied work would be unnecessary, said the STJ.