Lewandowski files Roberto Carlos’ lawsuit against Tiririca for parody

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), filed the lawsuit by singer Roberto Carlos against federal deputy Tiririca (PL-SP), who parodies the song “O Portão” in an election advertisement. In the video, the congressman sings: “I voted, again I will vote. Tiririca, Brasília is your place”.

In the understanding of the minister, the appeal presented by Roberto Carlos should not have been made to the Court, because the singer can still appeal in other instances. Despite this, Lewandowski cited the need to control “possible abusive and offensive conduct to personality rights”.

“In spite of the need to control any abusive and offensive conduct to the personality rights of those who are offended by violation of their work and their image, as stated elsewhere, the ratio decidendi that permeated such precedents is not consistent with the claim adduced in the exordial, proving to be inappropriate, therefore, the use of this way of complaint”, justified Lewandowski.

The singer’s team appealed to the Court after the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) reject a similar action. In this case, Roberto Carlos’ defense asked for the video to be removed and the payment of R$50,000 in compensation for misuse of the work.

For Roberto Carlos’ lawyers, the reinterpretation “misleads voters and the general public, causing an undue association between Tiririca and Roberto Carlos”.

This is not the first time that Roberto Carlos has sued Tiririca. In 2014, he filed a lawsuit for the same reason, but the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) rejected it, considering that parodies do not come up against copyright law.