Like Claudia Raia, she became pregnant after 50 years: ‘There is still a lot of prejudice’

The pregnancy news Claudia Raia this Monday, 20 surprised netizens because of the age of the actress, who is already 55 years old, the age at which most Brazilian women have already gone through menopause. But, according to experts, the advancement of medicine – with techniques such as freezing eggs – has made motherhood in this age group a little less rare.

This is the case of public relations Rosana Beni, now 65 years old. She, who defines herself as “workaholic”, an adjective given to people addicted to work, says that she decided to become a mother at 47, when she already had a stable career and enough maturity to choose to start a family. “A friend always says that I am a person who likes to break paradigms and, with motherhood, it was no different. I didn’t listen to those who said I was too old to be a mother. After all, this is a decision that only concerns the woman and her body, her health,” she says.

Rosana resorted to artificial insemination to get pregnant

Guided by her doctor, gynecologist and obstetrician Alexandre Pupo, who works at the Sírio Libanês and Albert Einstein hospitals, Rosana tried for a year to get pregnant naturally. Unsuccessfully, she sought in artificial insemination a way to fulfill her dream of motherhood. It took six attempts using her own eggs and her husband’s sperm at the time until she managed to get pregnant. When pregnancy became reality, it came in a double dose: she became the mother of twins.

According to Pupo, cases of natural pregnancy are rare in this age group. The oldest patient who had this condition, recalls the gynecologist, was 48 years old.

“My pregnancy was smooth”, remembers Rosana. She had no health problems, had a healthy routine and followed all the medical recommendations. “A positive point of late motherhood is that women are generally more mature and adhere better to prenatal care”, comments Pupo. But this is not the rule for all pregnant women over 50, warns the doctor.

Continues after advertising

In general, women over the age of 35 are more likely to develop complications in pregnancy because they have lower hormone levels, which can cause miscarriages and errors in the babies’ chromosomal development, leading to genetic conditions such as Down Syndrome. Because of this and the greater predisposition of women over 45 years of age to have chronic diseases, all pregnancies over 35 years of age are considered at risk.

In Rosana’s case, the risk was double: the pregnancy of twins requires twice the woman’s body and, at her age, the pelvic bones are already consolidated, which makes a normal delivery difficult. But on May 5, 2009, Raphael and Anita were born healthy and just three minutes apart in an uncomplicated cesarean section. Rosana breastfed the children normally, went back to work a few months after giving birth and today defends changing the view of late motherhood in society.

“There is still a lot of prejudice against mothers my age. It is important that people respect women’s autonomy in choosing the age at which they want to have children. If it’s common for men to be fathers at 50, why do I still see my kids’ friends making comments about my age? That needs to change”, defends Rosana.

Considering the age group from 20 to 59 years old, the proportion of those who opted for late motherhood has increased. In 2001, women over 40 years of age corresponded to 2.5% of mothers of live births in Brazil within this group, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. In 2020, when the most recent data are available, they represented a share of 4.2%. / COLLABORATED RAISA TOLEDO, SPECIAL FOR ESTADÃO

Claudia Raia is expecting her first child from her marriage with actor and dancer Jarbas Homem de Mello.

‘It looked like I won the lottery’

Named after the soap opera actress, commercial assistant Cláudia Fernandes had her only child at age 53, through in vitro fertilization. With the dream of being a mother from an early age, but without lasting love relationships, at age 40, she had given up on motherhood, imagining that her chances would be even smaller.

Continues after advertising

But it was with her best friend that, in 2015, Cláudia found her great love. Stuart Clarke, who is a native of London, was 42 years old at the time and harbored the dream of being a father, thus encouraging the search for treatments to try to conceive together.

With professional follow-up, the couple stayed for four years in an attempt to have their baby, but they did not imagine that during this period Cláudia would discover other problems that would make the process difficult, such as adenomyosis, fibroids and endometritis. She also says that she heard some unpleasant comments at that time, but that did not discourage her,

According to him, there were even comments that she was “selfish”, because she was 52 years old and her son would not have her in old age. “But my answer was that no one knows anyone’s lifespan. I don’t think that has anything to do with it, I was never afraid,” she says.

When I found out about the pregnancy confirmation, “it felt like I had won the lottery, it was a prize. My doctor had even talked about replacing the uterus, because of so many problems I had. I really felt that I had been blessed by the universe, she says. The name chosen by the parents was Anthony, who is now 2 years and 9 months old.

When asked about the future and motherhood, she deals with ease. “At this age, I have more patience, maturity. I may not have so much energy: if on the one hand I lose in not running after him on the playground, I gain even more in wisdom. Motherhood makes me younger, at 65 I will be taking my son to football, or to karate”, she jokes.

Juliana Amato, specialist in Infertility and Human Reproduction, from USP and the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations, explains that nowadays women have other views. “They want to get pregnant later. We saw many who only wanted to get pregnant after 35, 37 years, and now it appears much after 50, it is common to see”.

The specialist also says that women’s life expectancy has increased in recent years, and that this public increasingly seeks to have a healthy lifestyle, generating more health, and the thought of having children later.

Continues after advertising

Today, Cláudia continues to share her story in Facebook and WhatsApp groups, and encourages many other women to not give up on their dream of becoming a mother. “I am very accomplished, I want other women to be too. I always get messages from people I don’t know, and when they share with me the (diagnosis) positive, cry of happiness.”