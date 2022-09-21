Lip reading reveals Queen Camilla’s scolding of Princess Charlotte at Elizabeth II’s funeral – Monet

+



Lip reading reveals Queen Camilla’s scolding of Princess Charlotte at Elizabeth II’s funeral (Photo: reproduction)

Camilla, the UK’s queen consort, appears to have been disturbed by a playful moment between nine-year-old Prince George and six-year-old Princess Charlotte at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The interaction between the children of Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William took place after the ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in London, in honor of the monarch who passed away on September 8, at the age of 96.

According to the British newspaper Daily Starwho consulted with lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman, George appeared to tease his younger sister as they stood by the Arch of Wellington along with their mother, grandmother and aunt, Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle; Camilla, queen consort; Prince George of Wales; Princess Kate Middleton; Princess Charlotte of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London (Photo: Getty Images)

Charlotte then quickly turned to her brother – who looked away – before resuming his pose and letting out an “ouch” with a half smile. Seeing the nephews’ mischievous interaction, Meghan tilted her head and smiled.

Camilla, however, didn’t seem to have much fun with the prank: as soon as Charlotte said “ouch”, she looked back in apparent annoyance and pointed at the seven-year-old while talking to Kate. At that moment, the queen consort said “take her” to the child’s mother, according to Freeman.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla (Photo: Getty Images)

Prince Louis holding hands only with his mother, Duchess Kate Middleton, after refusing the hand of his father, Prince William, during the family trip to the first day of him and his brothers, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Lambrook School (Photo: Getty Images)

The moment did not go unnoticed by netizens, who captured a short clip of the moment on Twitter. “It looks like Prince George did something to Princess Charlotte: she turns around and George moves,” commented a. “Meghan has a smile on her face, but then it looks like Camilla approached Charlotte, who said ‘ouch’.”

Another person agreed: “Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a little disagreement. Look at the Queen Consort Camilla.”

See below:

This wasn’t the only time Princess Charlotte and Prince George stole the spotlight at their great-grandmother’s funeral. Cameras that covered the event yesterday also captured a situation where the little sister looked like “give a call” on George to remind him to bow out of respect for Elizabeth II. “I love Princess Charlotte telling Prince George what to do, she says ‘you have to bow when the queen’s coffin passes’. She’s like a mini Elizabeth”, melted a fan on Twitter.

“She’s definitely in charge… a prime example,” opined another social media user.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III to the throne of the United Kingdom, Prince George and Princess Charlotte occupy the second and third positions, respectively, in the line of succession of the British monarchy.

