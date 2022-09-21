Lisca and Aloisio Chulapa are news from Globo’s World Cup broadcast – 09/20/2022

Journalist André Rizek announced Aloísio Chulapa as a novelty for the Globo group’s commentator team for the World Cup in Qatar. The former player will join the presenters Magno Navarro and Igor Rodrigues in “Tá na Copa”, the World Cup version of the Sportv program “Tá na Área”.

Grafite, who is also part of the station’s group of commentators, joked when he heard Chulapa’s name as part of the trio: “It’s going to be bad.” “Tá na Copa” promises to keep the irreverent style that the presenters put as a mark of “Tá na Área”.

The announcement was made this Tuesday (20), at a press conference held by Rede Globo in São Paulo for information about the transmission of the World Cup, which begins on November 20. In addition to Chulapa, the current coach of Avaí Lisca will join the team. He will participate in the program presented by Tiago Leifert exclusively on GloboPlay.

“I wanted to share my joy at being back at Globo for the Cup. I started doing sports journalism because of the Cup. Our idea is to be on the air from 3 pm. We’re going to do a program with a summary of everything what happened on the day, that’s all the person needs to know. Then we play the 4pm game and so on”, commented Tiago Leifert, who participated in the distance event.

“And for that, we will have reinforcements… And if I say that we will have Tomás Freitas, a performance analyst. a very smart guy, very nice. He will be able to be with Tomás analyzing and we will also have Fernanda Colombo for arbitration”, concluded the journalist.

On Globoplay, fans will follow the Cup in a different format. They are exclusive cameras with multi-angles. In addition, the streaming platform will have all the World Cup games in a 50-minute compact format. “It’s a World Cup umbrella inside Globoplay”, said narrator Everaldo Marques.