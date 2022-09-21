Looks like a Renault Captur but it’s the new Mitsubishi ASX

Mitsubishi has just presented the new generation of the ASX, a B-SUV that shares the platform (most of the engines and the image) with the Renault Captur and that will arrive in Europe in 2023.

After selling around 400,000 units in Europe since it was launched, the ASX has finally gained a new generation and is preparing to assume a prominent place in the Japanese brand’s European range.

The close relationship with the Renault Captur is more than obvious, just look at the exterior image of this Japanese SUV, but it is also noticeable at the platform level, the CMF-B of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which allowed this ASX to to win important arguments in terms of connectivity, safety and even engines, where the strong focus on electrification stands out.

ASX, your face is not strange…

But let’s start with the image, which, as mentioned above, has many points in common with the Renault Captur. In fact, everything is practically the same, with the exception of the front, marked by the Dynamic Shield very typical of Mitsubishi models, the logo on the front and the inscription “Mitsubishi” on the tailgate.

In profile, it’s really hard not to confuse this new ASX with the French SUV, as even the rim design is common to both models. Naturally, the three Mitsubishi diamonds appear right in the center of the rims, which come in two sizes: 17” and 18”.

Digital and connected interior

Advancing to the interior, we quickly realize that the entire “ambience” is familiar, with the natural exception of the Japanese manufacturer’s logo, which appears in the center of the steering wheel.

The 10” digital instrumentation stands out (although there are other more modest options: an analogue panel with a 4.2” screen and a 7” digital panel), the 9.3” central multimedia screen (there is another small size of 7”) and the numerous storage spaces that we already praised, at the time, in Captur.



In addition to this, and as you would expect, the new Mitsubishi also excels in terms of connectivity and in addition to offering several USB ports, it also offers wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and can count on a Bose sound system and navigation. 3D

As for the luggage compartment, Mitsubishi announces 332 liters of cargo capacity, a number that can grow to 401 liters with the rear (sliding) seats in the most forward position.



Engines for (almost) all tastes

In terms of engines, which had already been advanced by the three-diamond brand about four months ago, the strong bet on electrification is confirmed, with the ASX presenting itself with a hybrid engine and another hybrid. plugin.

However, the base of the range will be guaranteed by a three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with 1.0 liter capacity, called 1.0L MPI-T, with 91 hp and 160 Nm of torque, associated with a manual gearbox of six. speeds.

Just above it appears a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder, designated 1.3 L DI-T, which can have two power levels: 140 hp and 260 Nm (six-speed manual gearbox) and 158 hp and 270 Nm (7DCT gearbox, double clutch). In either case, this four-cylinder engine is associated with a 12 V mild hybrid technology.

But the biggest bet of this B-SUV, which will be built at Renault’s factory in Valladolid, Spain, side by side with the Captur, will be on hybrid engines, making it even the first model of the Japanese brand in Europe to feature a conventional hybrid (HEV), i.e. no need to plug in to charge the battery.

This is the same unit found in the Renault Clio — which we have already had the opportunity to test — and which combines a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated combustion engine with two electric motors powered by a 1.3 kWh battery, which allows this ASX to run in 100% electric mode during specific situations.

The result of this “marriage” is a combined maximum power of 145 hp and a combined maximum torque of 148 Nm.

Hybrid plugin with 160 hp

However, the ASX will also be available with a hybrid powertrain. plugin (PHEV), which uses the same system found in the Renault Captur E-Tech that we have also tested.

At the base of this version we still find the same 1.6 liter engine as the HEV variant, as well as the same two electric motors, although here the battery has a significantly greater capacity, 10.5 kWh, and presents a higher maximum combined power. , 160 hp and 144 Nm. The range in 100% electric mode, which has not been announced, should be around 50 kilometers.

As expected, the new Mitsubishi ASX does not have any diesel engine, nor is there any 100% electric variant.

Wide range of driving assistance systems

The new ASX is also available with an extensive list of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), with all versions going to be fitted as standard with Forward Collision Mitigation System with Pedestrian Protection, Distance Warning, Lane Departure Warning. Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors and Rear Camera.

In the most equipped versions, we also have Blind Spot Warning, Lane Centering Assist, Excess Speed ​​Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control (with deceleration and resumption of acceleration) and Automatic High Beam Activation.

In HEV and PHEV versions with automatic transmission and higher equipment levels, the ASX includes the MI-PILOT (Mitsubishi Intelligent – ​​PILOT) system, which combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Assist.

When arrives?

The new Mitsubishi ASX arrives in Portugal in March 2023, and all engines will be available at launch.

Naturally, prices for the domestic market are not yet known, but Mitsubishi has already confirmed that the ASX will come with a 5-year or 100,000 kilometer standard warranty.