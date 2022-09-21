Looks like a Renault Captur but it’s the new Mitsubishi ASX

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago

Mitsubishi has just presented the new generation of the ASX, a B-SUV that shares the platform (most of the engines and the image) with the Renault Captur and that will arrive in Europe in 2023.

After selling around 400,000 units in Europe since it was launched, the ASX has finally gained a new generation and is preparing to assume a prominent place in the Japanese brand’s European range.

The close relationship with the Renault Captur is more than obvious, just look at the exterior image of this Japanese SUV, but it is also noticeable at the platform level, the CMF-B of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which allowed this ASX to to win important arguments in terms of connectivity, safety and even engines, where the strong focus on electrification stands out.

