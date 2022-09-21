Lucas Leiva scores, Grêmio wins Sport and sleeps vice-leader of Serie B in farewell to Arena in 2022

Renato Gaúcho’s team left on the field this Tuesday

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In a duel valid for the 31st round of the Serie B of the Brasileirão, the Guild relied on the strength of his fans at the Arena and ran over the sport 3-0 this Tuesday.

The three goals came in the second half: Gabriel Teixeira, Lucas Leiva (his first goal since returning to the club) and Bitello scored for the tricolor.

This ended up being the farewell of the gaucho team from Arena do Grêmio this season. This is because Grêmio received heavy punishment from the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) due to the confusion that occurred in the match against Cruzeiro for the 25th round of the second division between fans of the two teams at the Arena..

Due to, according to the judgment, not being able to guarantee the safety of fans present in its stadium, Tricolor lost three field orders and will still have to pay a fine of R$ 100 thousand.

With this result, Grêmio goes to 53 points and sleeps in the vice-leadership of Serie B. Sport is in 6th with 43 points.

Grêmio will play again on September 30, away from home, against Sampaio Corrêa. Sport receives Náutico in the classic the next day.