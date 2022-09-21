Luísa Sonza is denied by columnist: “She tried to humiliate me”

Alessandro Lo Bianco replied to the singer’s outburst Tweet and recalled a harsh response he received from the artist

After a case of racism involving Luisa Sonza to regain repercussion on social networks last weekend, the singer spoke on Tuesday, 20, but ended up being contradicted by Alessandro Lo Bianco, columnist for A Tarde é Sua, by Sônia Abrão.

The artist used her Twitter profile to comment on a moral damage lawsuit that she has been responding to for 2 years. In a long text, Luísa claimed that she needed time to reflect on the seriousness of the situation and stated that she will indemnify the author of the action.

However, in response to Luísa Sonza’s Tweet, Lo Bianco denied the artist and recalled an occasion when the singer would have tried to humiliate him when asked about the process.

The journalist narrated that the blonde was irritated when asked about the lawsuit by him during an interview with the program ‘Chupim’ on Rádio Metropolitana. At the time, Sonza would have said that “history no longer exists”.

“Ué Luísa, but when I asked you about this process on the metropolitan radio at the beginning of the year you tried to humiliate me and said that I should as a journalist inform myself better because this story no longer existed and had been closed for a long time. That’s something, is not it?!“, wrote the professional.

Luiza Sonza made no further comment on the matter.

UNDERSTAND THE CONTROVERSY

According to the lawsuit, Isabel went on vacation in Fernando de Noronha and while watching a concert by the singer at an inn, she was mistreated by the artist, who ordered her to bring her a glass of water.

“On being informed that the plaintiff was not an employee, the 1st defendant was visibly surprised, leading the plaintiff to believe that this fact is due to her racial traits, which is why she filed a report with the local police station, which did not credit to your report”, says one of the documents of the 2019 lawsuit.

“I’m dealing with this situation as an opportunity to try to be better, as I’ve always tried to do every time something happened to me, publicly or not,” she tweeted. “Therefore, my decision is to request a special hearing to amicably resolve the process, accepting the amount requested by the Plaintiff”, completed Sonza, agreeing to indemnify Isabel.