Lula 44% X 37% Bolsonaro in the 1st round, shows PoderData

Search PowerDate carried out from September 18 to 20, 2022 shows that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 44% of voting intentions in the presidential succession, while Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 37%.

The PT oscillated 1 percentage point up in the last week. It is 7 pp ahead of Bolsonaro, who registered stability in the same period.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) recorded 7% and 4%, respectively. They have varied 1 point down each in the last 7 days.

Felipe d’Avila (New) kept the 1% from the previous round. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), who did not score, was at 1%. Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Padre Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), and Vera (PSTU) did not have enough mentions to score.

In the medium term, the dispute remains stable. Intent rates were practically static over the last 30 days, with variations within the margin of error.

In all the most recent elections it has been customary that, in the last week of the campaign, a part of the voters becomes more sensitive to the candidates’ appeals. This goes for Lula’s strategy of winning in the 1st round. And for Bolsonaro to try to guarantee a spot in the 2nd round and thus gain another 4 weeks to try to reverse the disadvantage he has at the moment.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 18 to 20, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-00407/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

The results also indicate that, if the election were held today, there would be a 2nd round. Lula has 46% of the intentions of valid votes – that is, those given to any of the candidates.



A candidate needs at least 50% + 1 of the valid votes to win the presidential election in the 1st round

STRATIFICATION

Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s voting intentions vary in different demographic ranges:

where Lula does best – women (Lula 47% X 30% Bolsonaro), young people aged between 16 and 24 (50% X 28%) and people with a family income of up to 2 salaries (50% X 29%);

– women (Lula 47% X 30% Bolsonaro), young people aged between 16 and 24 (50% X 28%) and people with a family income of up to 2 salaries (50% X 29%); where Bolsonaro does best – among men and in families with income above 5 minimum wages (Bolsonaro 45% X 40% Lula, in the 2 cuts).

Lula and Bolsonaro are technically tied in 4 of the 5 regions, considering the margins of error – in the Southeast, the difference is minimal: 39% for the president against 38% for the PT. In the Northeast, Lula leads with 55%, compared to 29% for Bolsonaro.



Each demographic has its own margin of error, greater than the 2 pp of the survey dataset. This is because the number of interviews used is smaller; therefore, the accuracy of the data is not the same

In terms of religion, Lula continues to lead among Catholics and Bolsonaro, among evangelicals.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what is the real trend of this moment

It is important to say that all the surveys are correct, each one within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And phone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like PoderData) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator by clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of Poder360, on his website in 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from September 18 to 20, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of cross variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDate, a research company that is part of the Poder360 Jornalismo media group. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00407/2022.