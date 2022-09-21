Lula cancels trip to “SBT” debate and confirms presence in “Globo”

Decision was taken at a meeting of the campaign coordination; PT is critical of the model of debates held by TVs

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) decided not to participate in the presidential debate that the SBT will hold on September 24. The PT will only appear in the debate organized by the TV Globoon the 29th of September.

the event of SBT will be carried out in conjunction with the CNN Brazilthe newspaper The state of Sao Paulothe magazine Lookthe news portal Earth and the radio Nova Brasil FM.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed his presence, according to the Power 360.

Before Lula’s decision, the current head of state’s campaign team believed that he should go because he managed, in the 1st debate, held by the bandpasting on Lula as the person responsible for major corruption cases in past governments.

Lula, however, will give an interview to Programa do Ratinho, on SBTon Thursday (September 22, 2022).

In the pre-election period, Lula had already complained about the format of the debates held by television stations in an electoral campaign of only 45 days.

According to members of his team, the preparation for this type of event blocks 2 days of agenda in a crucial period, on the eve of the elections. That’s because the day before the debate is used for preparation.

He had suggested that companies organize themselves to hold debates together, but the idea did not prosper.

Therefore, Lula must now appear only in the debate organized by the TV Globo, 3 days before the 1st shift. Bolsonaro has not confirmed his presence yet, but advisers indicate that he should participate.

The former president will meet this Wednesday (September 21, 2022) with Douglas Koneff, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy. As the ambassadorship is vacant, Koneff is the main US representative in Brazil.

The meeting will be in São Paulo. Former Chancellor Celso Amorim and Senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) are also expected to participate. The information was released by CNN and confirmed by Power 360.