Lula has 44% and advantage over Bolsonaro increases to 10 points

The new Genial/Quaest poll, released in the early hours of this Wednesday (21/9), shows that former President Lula (PT) opened a 10 percentage point advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The PT oscillated two points up, within the margin of error, and scored 44%, while the Chief Executive remains with 34% – the same percentage he has maintained since September 7.

PDT candidate, Ciro Gomes fluctuated one point down, and today he has 6%. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) oscillated one point up, and now appears with 5%. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) maintains 1%. Check the variation of candidates in relation to the last survey by the institute, released on September 14th.

Lula (PT) – 44% [+2]

– 44% [+2] Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 34% [=]

– 34% [=] Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 6% [-1]

– 6% [-1] Simone Tebet (MDB) – 5% [+1]

– 5% [+1] Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil) – 1% [=]

Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Father Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) did not reach 1% of the voting intentions. 5% are undecided, the same percentage of those who vote blank, null or do not intend to go to the polls. 76% of voters say they have a defined vote.

The Genial/Quaest poll surveyed 2,000 people over the age of 16 between September 17 and 20, in interviews at voters' homes in 27 states. The margin of error is two percentage points.

















2nd shift scenario

If the race for the office of President of the Republic is not decided on October 2, 50% of voters polled by Genial/Quaest say they will vote for Lula in the second round, against 40% who say Bolsonaro will vote.

Genial/Quaest questioned voters of Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet about which position candidates should adopt if they do not reach the second round. Among Ciro’s voters, 50% defend that the pedestrian supports Lula, 18% support Bolsonaro and 29% prefer neutrality. Among those from Tebet, 35% expect support for Lula, 34% for Bolsonaro and 27% expect the emedebista not to support either of them.



