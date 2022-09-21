Lula has 8 points over Bolsonaro in the 2nd round

Search PowerDate held from September 18 to 20, shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with an 8 percentage point advantage over the current chief executive and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in an eventual 2nd round between the 2 .

The PT has 50% of the intentions. Bolsonaro scores 42%. The distance is the smallest recorded by the PowerDate from the round of March 15 to 17, 2021. At the time, Lula had 34% of the votes, against 30% for the president –difference of 4 percentage points.

In the short term, however, the percentages remained stable. In the last round, the former president had 51% of the intentions, while Bolsonaro repeated the current rate.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 18 to 20, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-00407/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

1st TURN

The PT has 44% of the intentions in the 1st round for the presidential succession, while Bolsonaro has 37%. Lula fluctuated 1 percentage point upwards in the last week and, now, appears 7 points ahead of the current president, who registered stability in the same period.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) have 7% and 4%, respectively. They have varied 1 point down each in the last 7 days.

Felipe d’Avila (New) kept the 1% from the previous round. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), who did not score, was at 1%. Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Padre Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), and Vera (PSTU) did not have enough mentions to score.

The results also indicate that, if the election were today, there would be a 2nd round. Lula has 46% of the intentions of valid votes – that is, those given to any of the candidates.

With 11 days before the 1st round of the elections, the possibility of extending the election to a 2nd round is pursued by the Bolsonarista HQ and avoided by the Lula campaign. The PT articulation bets on seducing the voters of Ciro and Tebet in time to bury the possibility of prolonging the elections for another 4 weeks -valuable time for Bolsonaro.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all the surveys are correct, each one within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from September 18 to 20, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of cross variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDate, a research company that is part of the Poder360 Jornalismo media group. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00407/2022.