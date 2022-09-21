Lula should not attend the SBT debate on Saturday

Former president will hold two rallies in São Paulo on September 24; PT committee justifies probable absence citing little time to fulfill agendas

Allison Sales/FotoRua/Estadão Content

On the day of the debate, the former president will have two rallies in São Paulo



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) must not attend the debate of the SBTwhich will be carried out in partnership with the CNNwith the magazine Lookthe newspaper The State of São Paulothe portal Earth and the radio Nova Brasil FMscheduled for Saturday, 24th. The information was initially published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed to the website of Young pan by two coordinators of the PT campaign. Despite this, the ex-president will speak with Silvio Santos’ broadcaster on Thursday, 22, in the Saturday afternoon made by presenter Ratinho. Furthermore, it is confirmed – at least for the time being – the presence of Lula in the debate of the TV Globo, scheduled for September 29, three days before the first round. One of the arguments used by the campaign to justify Lula’s likely absence is the short campaign time, which this year will only last 45 days. The PT HQ outlined a strategy for the final stretch before the election. The focus will be on the Southeast and on the attempt to avoid abstention. On Saturday, the day of the debate, the former president will have two rallies in São Paulo. One of them will take place in the east side, in response to a request for Guilherme Boulos, candidate for federal deputy for the PSOL and one of the coordinators of the Lula campaign in the state. Boulos had been warning the PT leadership about how voters from the periphery are more likely not to vote, due to displacement and financial issues. The abstention of low-income voters, who mostly support the former president, is seen by the party leadership as a central element for an eventual victory in the first round. “He [Lula] confirmed before going to Ratinho and very complex agendas with little time for campaign”, he told the website of the Young pan former governor Wellington Dias, one of the members of the acronym committee.