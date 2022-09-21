Lula will not attend the SBT debate, but will participate in the Globo event

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) decided not to participate in the debate to be promoted by the SBT next Saturday (24th) with the candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Lula, however, has decided that he will go to the meeting between the presidential candidates to be held on September 29, on TV Globo.

The other candidates invited to the meeting at SBT, held in partnership with CNN Brasil, Estadão/Eldorado, Veja, Rádio Nova Brasil and Terra. have already confirmed that they will participate in the event. Among them is the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) . In addition, will participate: Simone Tebet (MDB) , Ciro Gomes (PDT) , Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil) , Father Kelmon (PTB) and Felipe d’Ávilla (New) .

The decision not to attend was taken after a meeting with campaign coordinators who considered that going to the debate on Silvio Santos’ station would take a lot of time and planning, harming the street campaign. The assessment is that a debate sacrifices two days of street events, and the president wants to hold events in Ipatinga, in Vale do Aço, in Minas Gerais, and in São Paulo between Friday (23) and Saturday (24). As Lula will be on the Ratinho program, on Thursday (22), the assessment is that the SBT audience will already be covered.

Communication coordinator for the campaign, the mayor of Araraquara Edinho Silva told the magazine “Forum” that the decision to choose the debate on Globo and not on SBT has nothing to do with the broadcaster, but with the scheduled dates.

“It’s not because I don’t want to go to this or that station. The president goes, for example, to the Mouse program. Our problem with the debate is that you have to stop the campaign for two days. Lula wants to travel, he wants to go back to Minas Gerais, to go once again to São Paulo. For this reason, due to the difficulty of scheduling, we are prioritizing trips. For this reason, we opted for him to only go to the last debate, which is the one held by Globo, which is practically at the end of the campaign. There is no way to reconcile the debate in the SBT”, said Edinho Silva.