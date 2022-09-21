Maceio City Hall | SUS Ombudsman receives award for its high…

For its excellent performance, the Maceió SUS Ombudsman received an award at the 1st Meeting of Maceió Ombudsman Networks, promoted by the Municipal Internal Control Department (SMCI). The event took place this Monday (19), at the headquarters of the Municipal Department of Education (Semed) and aimed to discuss, strengthen and improve the Ombudsman System in the City of Maceió.

Josiene Moreira, SUS Ombudsman, celebrates the achievement of the Municipal Health Department.

“It is not easy to gain credibility or internal and external recognition, but with a lot of work, we conquered and this award is the harvest of what we have sown over these 17 years of existence of our Ombudsman, which every day brings us experiences and learning that allow us to offer an increasingly better service to users”, he celebrates.

Josiene Moreira, SUS Ombudsman. Photo: Ascom Semed

“Among the criteria analyzed for granting this award to us was the high degree of resolution of the demands and responses given to users. The SUS Ombudsman stood out a lot in this regard, with very high percentages among users who evaluated us and this is very gratifying for us, as we are on the right path”, completes Josiene Moreira, SUS Ombudsman.

The data evaluated for the awarding of the award were 2021 and 2022. In addition to SMS, the SIMA Ombudsman was also awarded with the award for employees who are part of the sectoral ombudsman with the best performance and received a trophy in recognition of the work developed in the public sector.

Other awards

This is not the first time that the SUS Ombudsman has been awarded. In July of this year, the agency received the certificate of participation in the process of Institutional Accreditation of the SUS Ombudsmen, carried out through a partnership between the Osvaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the National Council of Secretaries of Health (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Departments (Conasems).

This is the second award received by the Ombudsman this year. Photo: Ascom SMS

The recognition given by the Accreditation Certificate aims to integrate the ombudsman in a system of high quality standard for being a reference in performance and resolution. The official seal delivery ceremony, the next step in this process, is planned to take place in Rio de Janeiro with the participation of representatives from all SUS ombudsmen.