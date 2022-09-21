Maitê Proença detonates Folha and accuses newspaper of distorting its lines in an interview: “sensationalist”

support the 247

247 – Actress Maitê Proença wrote an article in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper criticizing the feuilleton itself by publishing an interview that, according to her, has the sole objective of sensationalism.

“The distance between the conversation with the reporter and the printed report is as vast as the sensationalism that was sought in the final result. Young reporters, however smart, need to know that distorted news will not bring back the errant reader of yore. And that evil has a shorter leg than a veiled lie (and therefore more pernicious)”, she says.

The actress continues with her criticisms and says that “most of the text touches on social media futricas that were not addressed in the interview, on political choices that were barely discussed and on moments picked from my recently released book of the same name that, detached from the context , weigh in dramaticity, establishing a banal, vulgar tone, precisely the opposite of the atmosphere that permeated our conversation”.

“The impression that remains is that the reporter had the text ready and would not need me to shape its content. ‘Actress says that accusations that she was a bolsonarista and lesbophobic were the motto that inspired ‘O Pior de Mim’”, she reports.

“This is the subtitle. Now, the material from which I took the piece had been, for years, in the back of a drawer, hidden from myself, predating any buzzing in my ear that would accuse the existence of the rogue that rules us. And why come back to the surface with these lies? I am not and never have been a bolsonarista. Show me a statement of mine, out loud, at any time, that proves this frenzy. There is none”, explains Maitê.

