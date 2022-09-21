Man arrested for touching Elizabeth II’s coffin wanted to find out if the monarch was alive – News

The intention of a man who was arrested in Westminster Hall after approaching the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II and removing the cloth that covered it, was to verify if the monarch was really dead, according to the judge informed this Tuesday (20) that led his audience.

On Friday (16), Muhammad Khan, 28, spent hours in the long line that led to the chapel where the monarch’s coffin was exposed, which was attended by around 250,000 people to give him one last word. homage.

Once inside the Westminster lobby, Khan stepped out of line, walked over to the coffin, and grabbed the cloth that covered it with both hands.

Quickly detained by police, he appeared before Westminster court on Tuesday on two counts of disorderly conduct.

The detainee “suffers from hallucinations and thinks the Queen is not dead and that King Charles has something to do with it,” Judge Michael Snow said.





The detainee also thinks “that he could go to Windsor Castle to honor [a rainha]but because he believes she is still alive”.

The judge did not question Khan, as doctors deemed him unfit to participate in the proceedings.

The man only confirmed his name, date of birth, address, and spoke once. He was later released on bail on the condition that he remain in a psychiatric hospital in East London until his next hearing in the same court on 18 October.



