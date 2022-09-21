Man wins R$ 5 million in the lottery after thinking he would take R$ 3 thousand

A man was surprised to find he had won a $600 prize in the lottery. However, when he went to seek his fortune, he was jaw-dropping to be told that he was actually going to be paid $1 million (approximately R$5 million).

According to the New York Post, the episode took place in mid-August, in Annandale, Virginia (USA), and has only now become public. Jose Flores Velasquez decided to appeal to his luck by playing the 20X the Money scratch card, according to a recent Virginia Lottery statement. He was in a supermarket buying sodas for a party and took the opportunity to buy a lottery ticket.

The boy couldn’t resist his curiosity and as soon as he made the purchase he scratched the message on the card to find out the result. As soon as he spotted the winner sign, he was elated and immediately went to the Virginia Lottery fulfillment center to claim his prize.

When he arrived at the scene, Velasquez believed he would take home the sum of US$ 600. However, during the service, he soon learned that he had been mistaken and that the ticket pointed him out as one of the biggest winners of the game, with the right to the prize of US$ 1 million.

In a statement to the lottery company, the young winner said he intends to use his fortune to help his family and, most likely, open his own business.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the jackpot in the 20X the Money game are 1 in 1.7 million.