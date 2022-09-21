Manoel Soares opens the game about alleged fight with Patrícia Poeta

Having his name linked to rumors about an alleged disagreement with Patricia Poet since before being promoted to Date, Manoel Soares spoke for the first time about the subject in an interview with the magazine ‘Poder’.

Despite the publication only reaching newsstands next Friday, the 23rd, some excerpts from Manoel Soares’ interview were anticipated by Patrícia Kogut, columnist for O Globo.

According to the journalist, neither he nor his colleague pay any attention to the rumors surrounding the Meeting and points out that both have more important responsibilities with the public that watches them daily on Globo.