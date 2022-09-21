Manoel Soares opens the game about alleged fight with Patrícia Poeta

Having his name linked to rumors about an alleged disagreement with Patricia Poet since before being promoted to Date, Manoel Soares spoke for the first time about the subject in an interview with the magazine ‘Poder’.
Despite the publication only reaching newsstands next Friday, the 23rd, some excerpts from Manoel Soares’ interview were anticipated by Patrícia Kogut, columnist for O Globo.
According to the journalist, neither he nor his colleague pay any attention to the rumors surrounding the Meeting and points out that both have more important responsibilities with the public that watches them daily on Globo.
“Brazil has so many urgencies to be dealt with that it would be a lack of journalistic responsibility if we were to waste time paying attention to pseudo-rushes that exist. Obviously, both Patricia and I have worldviews that connect, otherwise we wouldn’t be working on the same program”, said Manoel Soares.
In the same interview, the presenter, who has become an important voice in the racial debate, stated that he does not want to limit himself to this issue.
“The last thing I want is to have to talk to people just about race. I like to talk about music, beauty, fashion, but I can’t talk about it while a policeman who steps on the neck of a black woman, in a recorded scene, is acquitted,” said the Globo contractor.
IN THE LAST WEEK, PATRÍCIA POETA ALSO COMMENTS ABOUT THE RUMORS ABOUT THE MEETING
Last Thursday, 16, Partícia Poeta made an open letter and vented about news that has come out about her in a text published on Instagram.
According to Patrícia Poeta, she has been “bombed with lies” and cited the importance of the audience that honors her and Manoel Soares every day on her program so that they move on.
“My hug to every person who will see me on the show is out of pure gratitude and as sincere as possible. For them and for those who watch me on TV, I had a passion that even I was unaware of”, said the communicator in one of the excerpts of the text.