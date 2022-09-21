Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, holds a raffle for expenses, but receives criticism

Beiçola from “A Grande Família”, Marcos Oliveira, 66, decided to hold a cell phone raffle to pay his expenses. However, the actor vented about having received nasty comments for having decided to sell the phone. A few years ago, the actor faced financial problems and used social media to ask his followers for help.

The actor said he won a cell phone and decided to create the raffle to raise money for personal and medical expenses. Two months ago, he underwent surgery on his urethral fistula. In addition, Marcos faces treatment for a bowel problem.

“Help me by buying the raffle for the zero cell phone and in the box. It comes with all the accessories. The raffle has [números de] 1 to 300 available, with two numbers already sold,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

“This help will be very important for me, for future plans for you my fans! Help me sell the raffle! The value is R$ 50, and the cell phone goes all in the box. Call on WhatsApp (21) 964899175. If you If you want to win and are a resident of Rio de Janeiro, I will be more than happy to have a coffee with you and take your cell phone to you. That’s right. Beiçola at your house!”, he continued.

However, the raffle was not well regarded by some followers and, for that reason, the actor vented about raising money. “I honestly don’t know why people have been talking so badly about the raffle, the phone brand, judging and saying so many things to make me sad and down. I got Felipe Peres’ phone to sell, just so I wouldn’t just ask and asking. Until then, this is no shame, but anyway, if you can’t give R$50, you can give R$20. The important thing is that you participate”, he pointed out.

“Guys, I ask you to stop talking or making fun of my pain. Only I know what I’m going through. It’s very painful to see certain types of comments. I hope no one in your family goes through this, this fistula I have How it hurts. I, Marcos Oliveira, really want to go back to work. The journey is long, but the cure exists and is already in the process!”, he added.

Several followers commented on the publication, among them the co-star of “A Grande Família”, actress Guta Stress. “Darling, you deserve all the respect and love, acceptance in your pain and so much gratitude for having already given everyone so much joy and satisfaction with your work,” she said.

A follower also commented on the actor’s raffle. “I just think that whoever doesn’t want to buy it is ok, but don’t make mean comments, please. Whoever wants to just buy it, whoever doesn’t want it ok, we help from the heart”. “You are an excellent professional and I hope you get back to work soon”, wished another.