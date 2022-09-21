MasterChef Pros: Marcelus is eliminated when serving dry bread

Later, in an interview with band.com.br, he guaranteed to be calm with the result. This was the 1st time he made bread in his life. “I think I didn’t get eliminated in a bad way because it really was something I didn’t have practice with. But it was good and a lot of learning”, he analyzes. Despite this, he takes home a regret: “I wish I had been ashamed of myself and studied more bread, so I didn’t have a first experience here.”
The cook now returns to Natal (RN), where he works and lives. The experience in talent show, filled with adrenaline, is something you will never forget. “Thanks a lot, every chef should try. When you win a proof, when you leave the studio satisfied with what you’ve done, it’s unbelievable. An intake of adrenaline in the body that only those who are here know about”, she explains. Wow!
Despite the brief stint in the kitchen, he created many connections and leaves cheering for Diego. “A monster guy in gastronomy. He, Ananda, Enzo and Wilson they do very well, but I think Diego takes it”, he bets.
Leader curse?
Like Thyago, eliminated in the first episode in the proof of service, Marcelus also leaves the program after being captain in a group challenge. For him, dealing with different opinions was a matter:
“Being a leader of people you’ve never seen in your life and dealing with egos, including my own, is difficult. As a leader, you have to ride the wave. So much so that I admitted it, right? I tasted everything, the preparation was all mine, I take the blame from both [Thalyta e Hichel] and I take full responsibility for what was served”, he concludes. Good luck Marcellus!
What happened in the 2nd episode of MasterChef Professionals
Group exams that follow…
In the first challenge of the night, the competitors were divided into trios and given the mission to prepare a tasting menu with 4 stages. Each team received a specific ingredient (okra, eggplant or radish), which was the protagonist of the starter, two main courses and dessert.
point for okra
Wilson, Ellen and Marília’s group won the competition with a menu made with okra. The vegetable shone in different preparations such as ceviche, chicken, gumbo and even mousse. The trio secured a spot on the mezzanine and the two other teams went to the elimination round.
complete combo
In the last test, the participants had to prepare sandwiches that are famous all over the world. Each of them had to prepare the complete recipe, from the bread to the sauce and a side dish. Captain of the winning team, Wilson was given the mission to choose which sandwich each contestant should make.
goodbye time
Distributed recipes, each cook had 1 hour and 15 minutes of tasting. In the end, Enzo was the winner with a sandwich from Mexico. Diego and Thalyta, who represented China and Portugal respectively, were also a positive highlight. Marcelus left the program.