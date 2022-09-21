meet the biggest thief in the world

Do you know who is the biggest thief in the world? Currently, the largest amount stolen at a single time was US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.6 billion). But who is responsible for the theft and how did he get so much money at once? Although many can occupy the place of the biggest thief in the world, either by the amount of crimes or the reward offered, the one who stands out most on the list is Qusay Hussein.

If you think that last name is familiar, you’re right. That’s because he is the son of dictator Saddam Hussein. Qusay was killed along with his brother Uday Hussein during the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

who was Qusay

Qusay Saddam Hussein al-Tikrit was the son of former President Saddam Hussein and Sajida Khairallah. Qusay’s older brother Uday Hussein was seen as Saddam’s main heir until he suffered serious injuries in a 1996 assassination attempt.

Unlike Uday, known for his flamboyance and erratic, violent behavior, Qusay Hussein maintained a low profile. He was married to the daughter of a high-ranking military officer and they had three children.

Qusay was considered responsible for the internal security forces, the Iraqi intelligence service (SSO), and also had some authority over the Republican Guard and other Iraqi military units.

The greatest value to be stolen

In 2003, at the behest of Saddam, Qusay withdrew from the Central Bank of Iraq the sum of US$ 1 billion. At the time when his father ruled the dictatorship in Iraq, Qusay went to the Central Bank with a document signed by his father demanding the withdrawal of the amount.

The withdrawal request came a few days before Baghdad was bombed by the United States, and bank officials could do nothing. In all, it took three crowded trucks to transport all the money. Only part of the money was recovered.

biggest robbery

But if Qusay was the one who got one of the biggest amounts without any effort, the same cannot be said of those responsible for the theft of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden, Germany.

In November 2019, the robbers took more than 1 billion euros (R$ 5.6 billion) in jewelry. To do this, they had to cut the light in the building, in addition to breaking into the vaults of the museum, considered one of the safest in the world. The robbers even set fire to a nearby bridge, which caused an electrical failure in the region’s network.

In all, 111 items were stolen, which together exceed the 1 billion euros mark. The identity of those responsible for the theft has not yet been discovered.

The most famous thieves

Although they are not the largest in number, there are other thieves quite famous in history, either for the violence, the method used or the problems they caused.