Mega-Sena 2522: betting prices and odds for BRL 150 million – National

Mega-Sena draws R$ 150 million this Wednesday (21/9) (photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

Caixa draws this Wednesday (21/9), at 8 pm, the Mega-Sena contest 2522. The estimated prize for the single corrector of the six tens from 01 to 60 is R$ 150 million! O State of Mines update results in real time.

Anyone who wants to compete has until 7 pm this Wednesday to play the games at lottery houses or on the Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website or app).

Online betting requires login with CPF and six-digit password on Caixa platforms. Payment is made via credit card, with combos between R$30 and R$945.

Check below for information about ticket prices and the probability of winning the fortune.

Bet amount

A simple Mega-Sena card, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. To increase the chances of winning, the player has the option of writing down up to 15 tens from 01 to 60, making the ticket price above R$ 22,500.

6 numbers – BRL 4.50

7 numbers – BRL 31.50

8 numbers – R$ 126.00

9 numbers – BRL 378.00

10 numbers – BRL 945.00

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00

12 numbers – BRL 4,158.00

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50

Probability

According to Caixa, the probability of a bet with six numbers taking the main prize in the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50 million. The ratio increases as more tens are assigned, generating different combinations.

6 numbers – 1 in 50,063,860 (1 combination)

7 numbers – 1 in 7,151,980 (7 combinations)

8 numbers – 1 in 1,787,995 (28 combinations)

9 numbers – 1 in 595,998 (84 combinations)

10 numbers – 1 in 238,399 (210 combinations)

11 numbers – 1 in 108,363 (462 combinations)

12 numbers – 1 in 54,182 (924 combinations)

13 numbers – 1 in 29,175 (1,716 combinations)

14 numbers – 1 in 16,671 (3,003 combinations)

15 numbers – 1 in 10,003 (5,005 combinations)

Performance

The R$ 150 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. That way, the nouveau riche would have all the money at their disposal to spend as they wish.

In tax-exempt savings, the yield of R$150 million would be R$1.02 million in the first month, based on the rate of 0.6859% reported by the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) on September 19.

In a CDB security (Bank Deposit Certificate) with 100% of the CDI rate, considering the 22.5% IR deduction, the increase in 30 days would be around R$ 1.186 million (0.79%). In the long term, the BRL 150 million invested with a net return of 1% per month would reach BRL 169 million in one year, BRL 272.5 million in five years, BRL 495 million in ten years and BRL 5.4 million in billions in 30 years!

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you feel it is better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.