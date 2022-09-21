Mega-Sena 2522: prize pool totals BRL 150 million

Caixa draws this Wednesday (21), at 8 pm, the Mega-Sena contest 2522. The prize is accumulated in R$ 150 million, according to information from Caixa Econômica Federal. Last Saturday (17), none of the players hit the six dozen of the prize pool. On the occasion, the dozens drawn were: 23 – 28 – 33 – 38 – 55 – 59. However, Caixa registered winners in:

-5 hits: 189 winning bets, each one takes BRL 42,084.88

-4 hits: 12,204 winning bets, each one takes BRL 931.08

>>>Follow GCMAIS on Google News<<<

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Firstly, it is important to note that Mega-Sena bets (2,522 contest) can be placed at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website, until 7 pm. To make any Mega-Sena bet, the citizen must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in the credit card number.

Hit probabilities

One of the Brazilian’s main doubts concerns the chance of hitting the Mega-Sena 2,522 contest. At first, it is important to note that the probability of winning in each draw varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet of the citizen.

Furthermore, it is important to note that to place a simple bet, with only six tens, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to data from Caixa. The price of a single bet is R$4.50.

On the other hand, to place a bet with 15 tens, which is the maximum limit that Caixa allows, the probability of success is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa. The price, however, is not cheap. A bet in this modality has an estimated value of R$ 22,522.50.

How to bet on Mega Sena

In any case, to try your luck, according to the previous information, the bettor must mark between 6 and 15 numbers on the Mega-Sena table. The card has a total of 60 dozen.

After playing in Mega-Sena, the citizen must wait for the result of the draw. Contest 2,522 takes place at 8 pm at Espaço da Sorte in São Paulo with live broadcast on YouTube by Caixa Econômica Federal.

Read more | State announces fuel price readjustment

>>>Follow GCMAIS on YouTube<<<