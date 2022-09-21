meme with Vyni as the couple’s son goes viral on the web

Digital influencers Viih Tube, 22, and Eliezer, 31, became the big talk of the day this morning with the announcement of their first child. Amid jokes about the businessman’s reaction to the news, a photo of the couple with ex-BBB 22 Vyni, 24, on their lap is making waves on social media.

The original image in question features Eliezer next to Viih Tube with a drawing on her belly of a barbell carrying. It’s a joke saying that the child’s coming into the world is at an early stage.

In the image that took over social media after the pregnancy announcement, the couple goes side by side and the ex-“BBB 22” Vinicius Souza appears with his face added to the body of a baby making fun of him to be the child expected by Viih and Eli.

“Very good,” commented one netizen. “Help”, laughed another follower. “I’m feeling sick,” posted a third person.

Friendship Eli and Vini

Eliezer and Vyni’s friendship relationship was born and became one of the main subjects of “Big Brother Brasil 22”. They were part of the famous Lollipop room, where all the members of it went out one by one after the fourth week of play.

It was speculated at the time that Vinicius was liking Eliezer for the exchange of special affection inside the most guarded house in Brazil. He, however, denied that he had a feeling beyond that of a friend for his brother after his elimination.

“I came in as a person who prioritized others and forgot about myself, I was like that my whole life. I always gave myself too much and put myself in the background, because I always heard that, for me, if I want to take care of myself, it’s arrogance”, he declared, in the program “Domingão com Huck” (TV Globo).

Despite the negative, the news of Eliezer’s love life ends up having repercussions on social networks with the inclusion of Vyni’s name.