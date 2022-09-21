Mendonça determines that states and municipalities guarantee the competitive advantage of ethanol

According to the minister’s order, States will have to implement the single-phase regime and uniform rate for fuel

MATEUS BONOMI / AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY / ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Measure seeks to keep ethane at the same competitive level as gasoline



Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined that States, municipalities and the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) change the taxation of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on hydrated ethanol, in order to guarantee competitive advantage of this fuel at a level equal to or higher than regular gasoline. The change must be made from the ethanol rates and must have as a reference the date of May 15 of this year. The order was signed within the scope of the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7164. For the purpose of financial compensation, the Union must deduct revenue losses from the states and the Federal District greater than 5% in relation to 2021. Mendonça also extended for 30 days the deadline for complying with the previous decision in relation to anhydrous ethanol and biodiesel. In addition, he granted an additional period of 30 days for States and the Federal District to implement the so-called single-phase regime. In this case, ICMS is paid only once in the fuel production chain.