Messi demanded a box at Camp Nou, 10 million euros and a low release clause to stay at Barcelona, ​​says newspaper | spanish football

The details of the negotiation of the star Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona after the 2020/21 season were released by the Spanish newspaper “El Mundo del Siglo XXI”, which had access to documents linked to the investigation called “Barçagate”, about alleged administrative crimes by the management. by Josep Maria Bartomeu, in 2020.

According to the report, Messi’s conditions to renew his contract included a box at Camp Nou for his family and that of Uruguayan striker Luís Suárez; 10 million euros of gloves in the renovation; recovery of the salary loss accepted by the star in the previous season, due to the Covid-19 pandemic; a private flight to Argentina at Christmas; and a virtually symbolic contract termination fine of just 10,000 euros.

Also according to “El Mundo”, almost all of Messi’s requests were accepted by Bartomeu, then president of Barça, except for the value of the termination penalty, which would remain at 700 million euros. Even after club and player reached an agreement for renewal, Messi had to leave Barcelona in 2021 because the club was unable to meet LaLiga administrative requirements, such as a salary cap. The Argentine ace then moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

In an official note, Barcelona showed indignation at the leak of information, but did not go so far as to refute the published terms.