Meteorologists Declare Triple La Niña Event ‘Very Rare’

Rory Morrow meteored uk Yesterday 4 min

Typical sea surface temperature anomalies during La Niña, with cooling shown in blue. Credit: NOAA.

The La Niña weather phenomenon was confirmed by the third year in a row by the Australian Meteorological Agency (BoM), in an announcement that will have implications for global weather patterns in the coming months.

As a phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), La Niña is characterized by the development of cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Sometimes, dropping about 5°C below normal, this ocean cooling can cause droughts in some parts of the world and intense storms in others. This is only the third time of a ‘triple La Niña’ since records began in 1950.

Even with La Niña, why is it raining so much in south-central Brazil

According to the BoM, this event is planned to be weak to moderate intensitypeaking during the Southern Hemisphere spring and decreasing during the summer.

“During La Niña events, the waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean are colder than usualand the waters in the western tropical Pacific Ocean hotter than usual“, said Dr Andrew Watkins, head of weather forecasting at the BoM.

“This causes changes in wind, cloud and pressure patterns over the Pacific. When this change in the atmosphere combines with changes in ocean temperature, it can influence global weather patterns.”

Global impacts of La Niña

La Niña events have widespread impacts on seasonal weather patterns as changes in SSTs have indirect effects in large-scale circulation patterns.

For example, the phenomenon tends to increase rain levels in parts of northern South America, southern Africa and many areas in southern and eastern Asia.

Map of mean sea surface temperature anomalies during La Niña (cooling indicated in light green), overlaid with Walker Circulation anomalies. Credit: NOAA Climate/Fiona Martin.

These wetter-than-average conditions are particularly notable in Australia, where the amount of rainfall during the summer can be up to 20% higher than normal, resulting in severe flooding. Elsewhere, such as the southern United States and Mexico, often experience anomalous dry and hot conditions, which can lead to droughts and severe droughts.

Does La Niña affect the UK?



The consequences of La Niña in Europe are much less obvious, the only clear impact, according to the Met Office, being a trend towards a slightly drier than average climate in the Iberian Peninsula during autumn.

In the UK, there is a tendency for La Niña years to favor high pressure in the mid-Atlantic during late autumn and early winter. This can promote intense and cold conditions due to the blockage of the Atlantic systems that normally bring mild air.

On the other hand, at the end of winter, the weather can be milder, as La Niña approaches the jet stream from the North Pole. This can also result in more stormy conditions with increased rainfall.