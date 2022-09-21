Mitsubishi ASX 2023 doesn’t even pretend not to be a Renault

In the compact SUV segment, the Mitsubishi ASX is one of the oldest on sale in Brazil and Europe. A new generation had been expected for a long time, but it took the marriage between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi for the model to emerge. But in the name of low cost, the new 2023 ASX can’t even pretend it’s not a Renault.

To give shape to the new generation of the Mitsubishi ASX, the Japanese brand borrowed the European Renault Captur, changed the front grille, the logos and that’s it. Just it. And to make matters worse: as Renault disguises the reverse camera in its logo, a huge bulge at the rear has been applied to keep the camera there.

As the Mitsubishi logo would not fit in the space, the brand was forced to put its name in bold letters in the region. Something that does not exist in any other model of the Japanese, not even in the L200 Triton pickup. At the front, the grille is shaped like a Renault, but with some lines that try to remember the Mitsubishi.

The cabin of the new Mitsubishi ASX 2023 is 100% Renault, with Duster air conditioning controls and the new vertical multimedia center that the brand is using in its European cars. The only change is the Mitsubishi logo on a black plastic piece – I suspect if ripped off, it will have the Renault logo underneath.

Brazilian hearts

Under the hood, the Mitsubishi Captur, that is, the Renault ASX, or rather, the new Mitsubishi ASX brings engines from the French brand. The entry-level version uses the same 1.0 TCe three-cylinder turbo that will debut in Brazil in the French brand’s new compact SUV. It has 90 hp and 16.3 kgfm of torque. It is only paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Above is the same 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder used in Brazil by Captur, Duster, Oroch and Mercedes-Benz entry cars. In the ASX, it has a choice of 138 hp and 26.5 kgfm or 156 hp and 27.5 kgfm. Both are partially electrified with an electric motor replacing the alternator.

Finally, the Mitsubishi ASX 2023 has two hybrid versions. Both use a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine, with a traditional option with 141 hp or a plug-in with 160 hp. In the case of the plug-in model, the range on electricity alone is 49 km. Pricing and versions will be revealed soon by Mitsubishi.

Will you sell in Brazil?

As Renault and Nissan officially operate in Brazil controlled by their parent companies, while Mitsubishi is represented by the HPE group, the future of the ASX is quite uncertain. The model is sold in Brazil as Outlander Sport, but it may have had its production interrupted, rumors point out. Renault will hardly let Mit sell the ASX with a Captur body here.

>>Next Renault Duster will be between compact and medium SUVs

>>New Mitsubishi L200 Triton will have an electrified version

>>Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport Sertões is launched for R$ 299,990