more than interest, attention turns to the words of the Fed and Copom

The long-awaited “super Wednesday”, a date nicknamed by the market for bringing the announcements of the interest rate decisions of the US (Fomc) and Brazilian (Copom) monetary policy committees, should be the high point of a week of much volatility in the markets .

To alleviate the uncertainties regarding the next steps, analysts reinforce that both the Fomc and the Copom need to show that they are vigilant and say so without fear, in the communications that will accompany their decisions.

Although there are still some uncertainties about the announcement, there is a predominance in the projections that the members of the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain the 75 basis points increase pace already adopted in July.

Here, the Brazilian Central Bank should choose to interrupt its cycle of hikes that started in March 2021, which took the Selic rate from 2% per year to the current 13.75%.

As if the decisions in the USA and Brazil were not enough, the week gains an additional dose of emotion with the meeting of the Bank of England (BoE), this Thursday (22), in a meeting postponed from last week due to death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Super Wednesday: Inflation on the horizon brings doubts

But those who still see persistent inflationary risks do not rule out that the Fomc raises the rate by 1% and the Copom still promotes a rise of 0.25% before stepping on the brakes.

More than the announcements about the monetary tightening, the market will be attuned to the communication of the central banks. And, as happens every 45 days, you’ll hear what they have to say and especially what they don’t say.

The famous “dot plot”, a chart released on a quarterly basis, which presents the individual projections of monetary policy makers, anonymously, for economic growth, employment and inflation, as well as the schedule of interest rate increases.

Last updated in June, this dot chart showed a median rate at the end of 2022 at 3.4%. This implied an additional 170 basis points in fees.

For 2023, the median rate of Fed Funds was up to 3.8%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the end of 2022. These medians are expected to be adjusted upwards.

In addition, the interview that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will give shortly after the announcement will also be essential for investors and analysts to start projecting future decisions and – more than that – the duration of the uptrend and the size of the uptrend. terminal rate (the one that ends the current cycle).

Jackson Hole

In his closing speech at the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, Powell could not have been clearer. “We’re going to keep going until we’re sure the job is done,” Powell said.

This work is exactly to converge the inflation expectation to close to the target of 2% per year.

At the time, he never once used the expression soft landing for the economy.

On the contrary, he said that reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth, in addition to a “softening of labor market conditions”.

Fed officials know that restoring price stability will take time and that the process will be painful for the economy.

prices on the rise

Last week, the Labor Department reported that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in August, when it had been forecasting deflation of 0.1%.

Worse, core CPI, which excludes volatile prices like food and energy, rose 0.6% month-on-month, double the forecast 0.3%.

US inflation soared in 12 months

This is one reason why houses like Galapagos Capital have released Fed previews estimating that the US interest rate will rise by “at least” 75 basis points.

“The two main variables for the decision, labor market conditions and inflation, are not improving. The labor market is as tight as possible, and core inflation remains highly persistent, especially in services,” said a report from the team led by Chief Economist Jaime Valdivia.

Regarding the communication, Galapagos hopes that the Fed should send a “decisive and unshakable” message that it will do whatever is necessary to control inflation and target short-term inflation expectations.

Goldman Sachs economists also estimate a 0.75% rise tomorrow, plus two more hikes of 0.50% each in November and December, slowing the pace in early 2023.

Rate cuts are only on the horizon of 2024, according to investment bank.

“Labor market strength has eased fears of over-tightening at this stage, Fed officials now appear to want somewhat faster and more consistent progress to reverse the (labor market) overheating,” the analysts wrote.

Super Wednesday: Copom

In Brazil, the consensus, in relation to the super Wednesday, is that the adjustment, or at least most of it, has already been carried out by the Central Bank.

Thus, there is a majority expectation that the Copom will end the cycle of high interest rates on Wednesday, stopping for a long time at the level of 13.75% per year.

According to an analysis by Itaú, “the relevant monetary policy horizon has improved marginally and, therefore, the committee should indicate the interruption of the monetary tightening process”.

Regarding the communication, the team of Chief Economist Mario Mesquita believes that the authorities should signal that the economic scenario still requires the maintenance of a significantly contractionary monetary policy and a vigilant posture.

Itaú considers that, despite lower inflation of volatile items, underlying inflation measures remain high and that the pace of disinflation will be slow, “reaffirming the need for a contractionary monetary policy for some time”.

For BTG Pactual, the latest statements by BC President Roberto Campos Neto, as well as by director Bruno Serra, were aimed precisely at combating overly optimistic views about the easing of monetary policy at the beginning of next year.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, calculates a 60% probability that the Copom will maintain the Selic rate at 13.75%, “together with anhawkish‘, suggesting that the prime rate is expected to remain at a significantly restrictive level for a reasonably long period of time.”

Could Copom surprise?

However, bank staff see a significant 40% probability of a final rate increase of 25 basis points.

The reasons are still intense pressures from services and core inflation, robust real activity and dynamics in the labor market and a slight increase in inflation expectations for the end of 2024.

In addition, there is uncertainty about the fiscal stance in 2023 and beyond.

against the tide

JP Morgan’s analysis team disagrees with the consensus. Report signed last week by Cassiana Fernandez and Vinicius Moreira says it is “too early to declare victory over inflation”.

For analysts, the BC has correctly reinforced that there are two types of mistakes that monetary policymakers can make: tightening too much at the expense of a greater and unnecessary impact on growth and tightening too little, costing policy credibility and raising costs. of disinflation.

“We must recognize that uncertainty remains high and that monetary conditions are tight, with the monetary policy lag increasing its impacts in the coming quarters,” the report reads.

“Nevertheless, we understand that recent economic data favors the risk-avoidance strategy of doing too little in the effort to bring inflation back to the target path in a timely manner,” the analysts argue.

Regarding the post-decision communication, JP Morgan expects the Copom to signal that, after the rise this week, it will probably take a break and observe the data received, informing that the maintenance of the Selic rate at these levels seems appropriate “at this moment”.

For the bank, one aspect of the communication that will be important to monitor is the characterization of the relevant horizon for monetary policy.

At the last meeting, the BC innovated and preferred to focus on the 3.5% projection six quarters ahead instead of the usual message “mainly 2023 and, to a lesser extent, 2024”. This created some confusion in communication after the last meeting.

Volatility

While the market awaits the decisions and subsequent communications of the “super Wednesday”, volatility is the name of the game” for the markets, Roberto Motta, head of the futures market at Genial Investimentos, said yesterday in a live for investors.

This explains why the US stock exchanges reversed the positive signal at the end of Monday’s session and also the appreciation of the real against the dollar yesterday – which was still impacted by a possible participation of Henrique Meirelles in an eventual Lula government.

For Motta, the market has come to understand the American central bank’s line of communication and has already adjusted its projections.

The curves, for example, already project the rate of Fed Funds in March 2023 (the terminal rate) at 4.5% – it was at 3.5% at the last Fomc meeting. Today, US bonds (Treasuries) are at 15-year highs, touching 4.00%.

Safra’s strategists, in turn, warn that firmer monetary tightening by the US central bank reduces appetite for riskier assets, such as stock markets, as fixed income yields tend to become more attractive. .

The appreciation of the dollar should also continue, given the greater flow of funds to the United States.

