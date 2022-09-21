Moto G200 vs Moto Edge 20 Pro: compare price and datasheet | Cell

Moto G200 5G and Motorola Edge 20 Pro are Motorola cell phones with a powerful technical sheet and a price for those willing to pay more. In line with the hardware, the devices are close to R$3,349 for the Moto G200 and R$4,255 for the Moto Edge. They have outstanding specifications, including the competition, such as photos of up to 108 MP, the screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and the storage of 256 GB.

On the other hand, they differ in important aspects, such as the processor, RAM memory and even the battery. Considering the similarities and differences, the TechTudo prepared a comparison that approximates and details the two Motorola flagships. Check the lines below.

The screen of the phones has a slight difference in size, as the Moto Edge 20 Pro reserves 6.7 inches, while the Moto G200 is slightly larger, with its 6.8 inches. In practice, this is an imperceptible difference. The Edge 30 Pro is lighter, at 190 g against the G200’s 202 g.

Both models have Full HD+ resolution, which guarantees very clear images, and some type of HDR, in which the contrast is more marked, especially in movies and series recorded with this technology.

In addition to being lighter, the Edge 20 Pro brings a type of panel that should give more vivid colors to the displayed images. That’s because, while it uses a display with OLED technology, the other model opts for the LCD panel, which can even consume more battery. However, both have a 144 Hz refresh rate, a feature that benefits gamers and movie and series lovers due to the fast transition of images.

As far as the design is concerned, the distinctions are not so evident on the front, as the viewfinders follow the screen pattern with tiny edges and a centered hole to accommodate the selfie camera lens. The back, in turn, is distinguished by the photographic sets, allocated in different modules. While the older release highlights the set of lenses in a rectangle of a different color, the Moto G200 chooses to remove the striking edges around the sensors, in order to soften them in the structure.

Finally, it is worth noting that the Edge 20 Pro finish, made of glass, metal and coated with Gorilla Glass, can stand out in relation to the model of the other line, which has plastic in its composition and does not come with protection against scratches and scratches. .

Moto cell phone cameras

Despite both bringing a triple camera, the arrangement of the two phones is organized in different ways. But, it is worth noting, they repeat the hybrid camera technology, a factor that gives users an extra capture mode, even with fewer lenses. Thus, the photographic set of the Moto G200 is presented as follows:

108 MP main and f/1.9 aperture

Hybrid (ultra wide and macro) 13 MP and f/2.2 aperture

2 MP depth sensor and f/2.4 aperture

16 MP front and f/2.2 aperture

Meanwhile, the Edge 20 Pro brings the organization below:

108 MP main and f/1.9 aperture

Hybrid (ultra wide and macro) 16 MP and f/2.2 aperture

8 MP telephoto lens and f/3.4 aperture

32 MP front and f/2.2 aperture

As you can see, the member of the Edge line tends to stand out for the greater possibility of recording and also for the slight increase in the number of megapixels of the selected lenses. That is, in addition to being able to take photos with widened angles and with optimized proximity – a feature present in the Moto G200 – the Edge 20 Pro is also able to record further away, this time due to the exclusive telephoto lens.

The Moto G200, in turn, can stand out for its depth sensor, a feature that will help when delivering portrait mode photographs, with the classic blurred background. Regarding video recording, while the Edge allows you to record videos in up to 8K, the Moto G offers recordings in Full HD. Both are indebted to the image stabilizer function, which can leave “trails” in the captured movies.

performance and storage

In the field of performance, the Moto G200 stands out for its most current processor, the Snapdragon 888 Plus, which seeks to provide efficiency in performing various tasks, including the most elaborate ones. Present in high-end cell phones, it makes up the technical sheet of models like ROG Phone 5S Pro and Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro.

Meanwhile, the member of the Edge line comes with the Snapdragon 870, an optimized version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, aimed at cheaper premium phones. Despite configuring different versions, both the Edge 20 Pro and the Moto G200 invest in chips with eight cores, with speeds that reach 3.2 GHz in the first model and 2.95 GHz in the second.

The two phones have storage as a common aspect, as both have 256 GB of internal memory. In addition, they have another similar feature, neither of them provides external storage.

However, in the field of RAM, the Edge 20 Pro tends to stand out with its 12 GB compared to the 8 GB offered by the newer model. In this case, the advantage is given, because the larger the memory, the easier it is to perform the various tasks developed together with the processor.

In terms of battery, the Moto G200 can take advantage, as it has 5,000 mAh of capacity against the 4,500 mAh offered by the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. But despite the lower amperage, the second phone comes with a promise to guarantee up to 30 hours away from outlets.

The chargers that come with the cell phones have 30W for the Edge model and 33W of power for the Moto G, a slight difference that should not be decisive in the decision between one and the other. In this sense, both aim to guarantee an optimized loading time.

Both phones leave the factory with Android 11 in the settings. However, both are listed among the models able to receive the update for Android 12. Users of premium smartphones reported that the update began to be distributed around April, which guaranteed access to new customization and privacy tools.

The features provided by the new system include a redesigned interface, updated notifications and expanded gesture navigation. In addition to offering security reports, Android 12 also starts to indicate when an app makes use of the phone’s microphone or camera.

In addition to the set of cameras and screen, features in the field of connectivity stand out. They include support for 5G, a network that has spread across the country’s capitals in recent weeks and tends to consolidate in the coming years.

NFC, another tool present in both datasheets, is a technology that optimizes day-to-day functions, such as proximity payment without the need for a physical card nearby. Ready For, a function also present in both devices, connects cell phones to screens such as TV and PC. And it is yet another function that enters the list of features that optimize users’ tasks and leisure.

The specs of both also mention Wi-Fi 6, but they differ in the Bluetooth version, as the Moto G200 brings a more recent option. The fingerprint reader is also organized differently, as it has a physical sensor on the side on the Moto G200, while it is allocated on the screen on the Edge 20 Pro.

The Moto G200 arrived in Brazil in December 2021, for the starting price of R$ 4,999. However, today it can be found for R$ 3,349 on Amazon. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, launched in August of last year, went from R$4,999 – launch price – to R$4,255.

Check the technical specifications in the table below

Moto G200 vs Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Moto G200 Moto Edge 20 Pro Launch december 2021 august 2021 launch price BRL 4,999 BRL 4,999 Current price BRL 3,349 BRL 4,255 Screen 6.8 inches 6.7 inches screen resolution HDR10 Full HD+ Processor Snapdragon 888 Plus Snapdragon 870 5G RAM memory 8 GB 12 GB Storage 256 GB 256 GB Memory card no support no support Back camera 108 MP main, 13 MP hybrid and 2 MP depth sensor 108 MP main, 16 MP hybrid and 8 MP macro Frontal camera 16 MP 32 MP Operational system Android 11 Android 11 Drums 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Dimensions and weight 161.2 x 73.9 x 8.5 m; 202 g 163.3 x 76 x 8 mm; 163 g Colors blue and green blue and white

