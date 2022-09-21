Mysterious hepatitis: what are the main symptoms in children – Revista Crescer

+



The cases of mysterious hepatitis acute illness with no known origin have left the medical community on high alert since April. The first occurrences appeared in the UK and then spread around the world. During the XXIV SBIm National Immunization Day, which took place in São Paulo between the 7th and 10th of September, Melina Utz Melere, pediatric gastroenterologist at Hospital da Criança Santo Antônio (RS), participated in the conference: “What do we know about mysterious hepatitis?” and explained how the disease develops and what its main symptoms are.

According to the doctor, acute hepatitis is classified as an inflammatory excess of the body as a result of an immune response to an aggressive agent. When this inflammatory process occurs, there is destruction of hepatocytes. [células do fígado]. Generally, this condition is caused by viruses known as hepatotropic types A, B, C, D and E. “More than 90% of cases are due to these hepatotrophic viruses”, explains the gastroenterologist, adding that hepatitis can be caused by other viruses and even by autoimmune diseases.

Acute and severe hepatitis affects children between the ages of 3 and 4 (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Even when the hepatocytes are destroyed, the liver is able to regenerate and the patient returns to a normal condition in one or two weeks, often remaining asymptomatic. In the case of acute liver failure, the situation is different. “Not only the hepatocytes were injured, but the hepatic synthesis, that is, what the liver can produce”, points out the researcher.

Cases of unknown origin

Melina explains that the cases of severe hepatitis in children emerged in April when children began to arrive at hospitals with jaundice. “We started to look back a little and it was realized that since October 2021, in hospitals in Alabama (USA), five cases of hepatitis had already been reported and that they had found adenovirus as a potential causative agent. In March 2022, Europe reported 13 children with the same diagnosis, and as of April, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 169 cases in 12 countries“, recalls the gastroenterologist.

Patients with this type of condition developed symptoms such as: abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice and were between 3 and 4 years old. There are some hypotheses about what would be behind these cases. During her presentation, the doctor from Hospital da Criança Santo Antônio (RS) commented that one of the initial hypotheses was that the viral persistence of SARS-CoV-2 in the gastrointestinal tract would trigger inflammation and liver injury.

Another hypothesis is related to the lockdown: “These children were practically born at the time of the pandemic, so they had no contact with school and other children. So, we thought: ‘what happened to the immune system of these children in the pandemic?’ who is more immunosuppressed because of this removal. The lack of exposure to adenovirus and other viral diseases could lead to a deregulated response to the first human adenovirus infection”, suggests the gastroenterologist.

To classify a patient with mysterious hepatitis, the specialist cites that the WHO has some criteria: it is necessary to rule out all other hepatitis from the hepatrocyte virus, the child must be between one month and 16 years old and have developed symptoms from October onwards. 2021, in addition to having no previous liver disease.

In Brazil, in addition to the WHO criteria, cases reported since April are considered and clinical manifestations such as metabolic, hereditary, genetic, congenital, obstructive diseases, in addition to arboviruses, such as dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and zika are excluded.

At the event, Melina also highlighted that, as of July 12, 1,010 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology were reported in 35 countries, 75% of which in children under 5 years of age. In a note sent to GROW UP, the Ministry of Health reported that it monitors cases of severe acute hepatitis with no known origin and publishes, fortnightly, a report on the cases traced in the country. The most recent data, released on September 13, points to 38 cases under investigation, 28 discarded, 7 probable and 38 inconclusive.

