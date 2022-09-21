New by Tite, Pedro can expand Flamengo’s leadership in goals for the national team; see lists | Brazilian Team

Which club represents the most goals with the national team shirt? What is the position of foreign clubs, with the majority of players currently called up, in this account? Who are the top scorers representing clubs in the national team? The answers are just below.

For those who imagined that Santos de Pele and Neymar would be at the top of the list, the surprise: it is Flamengo de Zico and other stars from other eras that leads this table organized by Dennis Woods, an English engineer passionate about the Brazilian team and, of course, , for statistics and all its details.

Newsletter: Tite assembles the starting lineup in the first training session with a full group in France

The curiosity is that the top 10 has a foreign “intruder” very representative in the history of the great stars of the modern times of the Selection: the Barcelona of Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Romário, Ronaldinho and many other “R” until reaching Raphinha, the new Brazilian star of the Catalan team.

Barça has more than double the second club from abroad, Internazionale de Milan, with more goals per squad: 131 to 61

The clubs that had players with the most goals for the national team — Photo: ge

Called up again by Tite, Pedro can help Flamengo to follow at the top of the list and reach the mark of 200 goals from called up representatives of Rubro-Negro.

Another curiosity is that 42 Brazilian clubs had players who scored for the Seleção against 59 from outside the country. There are 1,454 goals scored by players called up while defending teams from the country against 716 from outside Brazil. The survey takes into account matches between teams, according to FIFA criteria, without dealing with matches of the Brazilian team against clubs and combined – as the CBF says.

The survey also counts 39 goals against in matches of the national team

goals by clubs

Brazilian TeamCLUBSGOALS
1Flamengo (RJ)198
twoSantos (SP)189
3Botafogo (RJ)168
4Vasco da Gama (RJ)139
5Barcelona, ​​Spain)131
6Corinthians (SP)128
7Sao Paulo-SP)115
8Palm trees (SP)101
9Fluminense (RJ)73
10Cruise (MG)66
11Internazionale (Italy)61
12Real Madrid (Spain)53
13Paris Saint-Germain (France)52
14Atletico Mineiro (MG)50
15International (RS)43
16Union (RS)41
17AC Milan (Italy)39
18Portuguese (SP)34
19Deportivo La Coruna (Spain)25
20Manchester City (England)25
21Chelsea (England)24
22Seville (Spain)23
23Liverpool (England)21
24Bayern Munich (Germany)20
25Bangu (RJ)19
26Rome Italy)18
27Lyons (France)17
28Naples (Italy)15
29Everton (England)14
30Udinese (Italy)13
31America (RJ)12
32Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)12
33Valencia (Spain)11
34Benfica (Portugal)9
35Yokohama Flugels (Japan)9
36Porto, Portugal)8
37Bahia (BA)7
38Guarani (SP)7
39Paulistano (SP)7
40Sao Cristovao (RJ)7
41Villarreal (Spain)7
42Fiorentina (Italy)6
43Genoa (Italy)6
44Nautical (PE)6
45PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)6
46Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)6
47Brazil (RJ)5
48CSKA Moscow (Russia)5
49Juventus (Italy)5
50Paysandu (SP)5
51Real Betis (Spain)5
52Zenit St. Peterburg (Russia)5
53Atletico Madrid (Spain)4
54Beijing Guoan (China)4
55Guangzhou Evergrande (China)4
56Hoffenheim (Germany)4
57Madureira (RJ)4
58Parma (Italy)4
59Ajax (Netherlands)3
60Arsenal (England)3
61Aston Villa (England)3
62Bari (Italy)3
63Bordeaux (France)3
64Galatasaray (Turkey)3
65Leeds United (England)3
66Monaco (France)3
67Santa Cruz (PE)3
68Sport Recife (PE)3
69Aimore (RS)two
70Atletico Paranaense (PR)two
71Bonsucesso (RJ)two
72Botafogo (SP)two
73Bragantinho (SP)two
74Commercial (SP)two
75Jubilo Iwata (Japan)two
76Kashima Antlers (Japan)two
77Lazio (Italy)two
78Ponte Preta (SP)two
79Turin (Italy)two
80Werder Bremen (Germany)two
81AA Palmeiras (SP)1
82America (MG)1
83American (SP)1
84Brazil (RS)1
85Fenerbahce (Turkey)1
86Floriano (RS)1
87Herenveen (Netherlands)1
88Hertha Berlin (Germany)1
89Minas Gerais (SP)1
90Newcastle United (England)1
91Pescara (Italy)1
92Renner (RS)1
93Sao Bento (SP)1
94Shandong Luneng (China)1
95Shimizu S-Pulse (Japan)1
96Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)1
97Stuttgart (Germany)1
98Taubate (SP)1
99Tottenham Hotspur (England)1
100Victoria (BA)1
101Wolfsburg (Germany)1

Top 10 goals by players called up by clubs

Flamengo’s top scorers with the national team shirt

  • 45 goals – Zico
  • 17 goals – Zizinho
  • 15 goals – Leonidas
  • 13 goals – Romario
  • 10 goals – Bebeto

Zico scores for Brazil in the 1982 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images

Santos’ top scorers with the national team shirt

  • 77 goals – Pele
  • 24 goals – Neymar
  • 16 goals – Pepe
  • 12 goals – Robinho
  • 8 goals – Carlos Alberto Torres

Pelé in the farewell of the Selection in Morumbi in a match between Brazil against Austria — Photo: Domicio Pinheiro / Ag. state

Botafogo’s top scorers with the national team shirt

  • 32 goals – Jairzinho
  • 17 goals – Didi
  • 14 goals – Heleno de Freitas
  • 14 goals – Quarantine
  • 10 goals – Gerson

World champion in 1970, Hurricane Jairzinho with the shirt of Brazil in the 1974 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images

Vasco’s top scorers with the national team shirt

  • 30 goals – Ademir
  • 20 goals – Roberto Dynamite
  • 17 goals – Romario
  • 10 goals – Jair da Rosa Pinto
  • 8 goals – Chico

Ademir de Menezes, known as Queixada, is one of Vasco’s biggest idols, and was the top scorer in the 1950 World Cup — Photo: Reproduction

Barcelona’s top scorers with the national team shirt

  • 30 goals – Rivaldo
  • 28 goals – Neymar
  • 18 goals – Ronaldinho Gaucho
  • 16 goals – Ronaldo
  • 12 goals – Romario

Rivaldo celebrates a goal over Belgium in the 2002 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images

Top scorers of Corinthians with the team shirt

  • 21 goals – Rivellino
  • 19 goals – Socrates
  • 16 goals – Balthazar
  • 9 goals – Neco
  • 8 goals – Casagrande

Rivellino in action for the Seleção: he scored 21 goals with the yellow shirt while he was a Corinthians player – Photo: CBF Site

Top scorers of São Paulo with the national team shirt

  • 16 goals – Bald
  • 9 goals – Muller
  • 8 goals – Rai
  • 8 goals – Serginho Chulapa
  • 6 goals – Luis Fabiano

Careca receives homage with the Selection in Salvador — Photo: Márcio Iannacca / GloboEsporte.com

Top scorers of Palmeiras with the National Team shirt

  • 9 goals – Alex
  • 8 goals – Vava
  • 7 goals – Edmundo
  • 7 goals – Leivinha
  • 5 goals – Gabriel Jesus

Alex next to Felipão in the Selection: midfielder ended up staying out of the 2002 World Cup — Photo: Reproduction

Fluminense’s top scorers with the National Team shirt

  • 14 goals – Fred
  • 6 goals – Carvalho Leite
  • 4 goals – Lizard
  • 4 goals – Nile
  • 4 goals – Preguinho

Fred at the 2013 Confederations Cup: Tricolor top scorer played in the 2014 Cup — Photo: André Durão / Globoesporte.com

Top scorers of Cruzeiro with the national team shirt

  • 31 goals – Tostão
  • 6 goals – Nelinho
  • 3 goals – Dirceu Lopes
  • 3 goals – Christmas
  • 3 goals – Palhinha

Tostão in action against Italy, in the 1970 final: ace was fundamental in the third championship – Photo: Peter Robinson/EMPICS via Getty Images

