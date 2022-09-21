New by Tite, Pedro can expand Flamengo’s leadership in goals for the national team; see lists | Brazilian Team

Which club represents the most goals with the national team shirt? What is the position of foreign clubs, with the majority of players currently called up, in this account? Who are the top scorers representing clubs in the national team? The answers are just below.
For those who imagined that Santos de Pele and Neymar would be at the top of the list, the surprise: it is Flamengo de Zico and other stars from other eras that leads this table organized by Dennis Woods, an English engineer passionate about the Brazilian team and, of course, , for statistics and all its details.
The curiosity is that the top 10 has a foreign “intruder” very representative in the history of the great stars of the modern times of the Selection: the Barcelona of Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Romário, Ronaldinho and many other “R” until reaching Raphinha, the new Brazilian star of the Catalan team.
Barça has more than double the second club from abroad, Internazionale de Milan, with more goals per squad: 131 to 61
The clubs that had players with the most goals for the national team — Photo: ge
Called up again by Tite, Pedro can help Flamengo to follow at the top of the list and reach the mark of 200 goals from called up representatives of Rubro-Negro.
Another curiosity is that 42 Brazilian clubs had players who scored for the Seleção against 59 from outside the country. There are 1,454 goals scored by players called up while defending teams from the country against 716 from outside Brazil. The survey takes into account matches between teams, according to FIFA criteria, without dealing with matches of the Brazilian team against clubs and combined – as the CBF says.
The survey also counts 39 goals against in matches of the national team
goals by clubs
|Brazilian Team
|CLUBS
|GOALS
|1
|Flamengo (RJ)
|198
|two
|Santos (SP)
|189
|3
|Botafogo (RJ)
|168
|4
|Vasco da Gama (RJ)
|139
|5
|Barcelona, Spain)
|131
|6
|Corinthians (SP)
|128
|7
|Sao Paulo-SP)
|115
|8
|Palm trees (SP)
|101
|9
|Fluminense (RJ)
|73
|10
|Cruise (MG)
|66
|11
|Internazionale (Italy)
|61
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|53
|13
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|52
|14
|Atletico Mineiro (MG)
|50
|15
|International (RS)
|43
|16
|Union (RS)
|41
|17
|AC Milan (Italy)
|39
|18
|Portuguese (SP)
|34
|19
|Deportivo La Coruna (Spain)
|25
|20
|Manchester City (England)
|25
|21
|Chelsea (England)
|24
|22
|Seville (Spain)
|23
|23
|Liverpool (England)
|21
|24
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|20
|25
|Bangu (RJ)
|19
|26
|Rome Italy)
|18
|27
|Lyons (France)
|17
|28
|Naples (Italy)
|15
|29
|Everton (England)
|14
|30
|Udinese (Italy)
|13
|31
|America (RJ)
|12
|32
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|12
|33
|Valencia (Spain)
|11
|34
|Benfica (Portugal)
|9
|35
|Yokohama Flugels (Japan)
|9
|36
|Porto, Portugal)
|8
|37
|Bahia (BA)
|7
|38
|Guarani (SP)
|7
|39
|Paulistano (SP)
|7
|40
|Sao Cristovao (RJ)
|7
|41
|Villarreal (Spain)
|7
|42
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|6
|43
|Genoa (Italy)
|6
|44
|Nautical (PE)
|6
|45
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|6
|46
|Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
|6
|47
|Brazil (RJ)
|5
|48
|CSKA Moscow (Russia)
|5
|49
|Juventus (Italy)
|5
|50
|Paysandu (SP)
|5
|51
|Real Betis (Spain)
|5
|52
|Zenit St. Peterburg (Russia)
|5
|53
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|4
|54
|Beijing Guoan (China)
|4
|55
|Guangzhou Evergrande (China)
|4
|56
|Hoffenheim (Germany)
|4
|57
|Madureira (RJ)
|4
|58
|Parma (Italy)
|4
|59
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|3
|60
|Arsenal (England)
|3
|61
|Aston Villa (England)
|3
|62
|Bari (Italy)
|3
|63
|Bordeaux (France)
|3
|64
|Galatasaray (Turkey)
|3
|65
|Leeds United (England)
|3
|66
|Monaco (France)
|3
|67
|Santa Cruz (PE)
|3
|68
|Sport Recife (PE)
|3
|69
|Aimore (RS)
|two
|70
|Atletico Paranaense (PR)
|two
|71
|Bonsucesso (RJ)
|two
|72
|Botafogo (SP)
|two
|73
|Bragantinho (SP)
|two
|74
|Commercial (SP)
|two
|75
|Jubilo Iwata (Japan)
|two
|76
|Kashima Antlers (Japan)
|two
|77
|Lazio (Italy)
|two
|78
|Ponte Preta (SP)
|two
|79
|Turin (Italy)
|two
|80
|Werder Bremen (Germany)
|two
|81
|AA Palmeiras (SP)
|1
|82
|America (MG)
|1
|83
|American (SP)
|1
|84
|Brazil (RS)
|1
|85
|Fenerbahce (Turkey)
|1
|86
|Floriano (RS)
|1
|87
|Herenveen (Netherlands)
|1
|88
|Hertha Berlin (Germany)
|1
|89
|Minas Gerais (SP)
|1
|90
|Newcastle United (England)
|1
|91
|Pescara (Italy)
|1
|92
|Renner (RS)
|1
|93
|Sao Bento (SP)
|1
|94
|Shandong Luneng (China)
|1
|95
|Shimizu S-Pulse (Japan)
|1
|96
|Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
|1
|97
|Stuttgart (Germany)
|1
|98
|Taubate (SP)
|1
|99
|Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|1
|100
|Victoria (BA)
|1
|101
|Wolfsburg (Germany)
|1
Top 10 goals by players called up by clubs
Flamengo’s top scorers with the national team shirt
- 45 goals – Zico
- 17 goals – Zizinho
- 15 goals – Leonidas
- 13 goals – Romario
- 10 goals – Bebeto
Zico scores for Brazil in the 1982 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images
Santos’ top scorers with the national team shirt
- 77 goals – Pele
- 24 goals – Neymar
- 16 goals – Pepe
- 12 goals – Robinho
- 8 goals – Carlos Alberto Torres
Pelé in the farewell of the Selection in Morumbi in a match between Brazil against Austria — Photo: Domicio Pinheiro / Ag. state
Botafogo’s top scorers with the national team shirt
- 32 goals – Jairzinho
- 17 goals – Didi
- 14 goals – Heleno de Freitas
- 14 goals – Quarantine
- 10 goals – Gerson
World champion in 1970, Hurricane Jairzinho with the shirt of Brazil in the 1974 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images
Vasco’s top scorers with the national team shirt
- 30 goals – Ademir
- 20 goals – Roberto Dynamite
- 17 goals – Romario
- 10 goals – Jair da Rosa Pinto
- 8 goals – Chico
Ademir de Menezes, known as Queixada, is one of Vasco’s biggest idols, and was the top scorer in the 1950 World Cup — Photo: Reproduction
Barcelona’s top scorers with the national team shirt
- 30 goals – Rivaldo
- 28 goals – Neymar
- 18 goals – Ronaldinho Gaucho
- 16 goals – Ronaldo
- 12 goals – Romario
Rivaldo celebrates a goal over Belgium in the 2002 World Cup — Photo: Getty Images
Top scorers of Corinthians with the team shirt
- 21 goals – Rivellino
- 19 goals – Socrates
- 16 goals – Balthazar
- 9 goals – Neco
- 8 goals – Casagrande
Rivellino in action for the Seleção: he scored 21 goals with the yellow shirt while he was a Corinthians player – Photo: CBF Site
Top scorers of São Paulo with the national team shirt
- 16 goals – Bald
- 9 goals – Muller
- 8 goals – Rai
- 8 goals – Serginho Chulapa
- 6 goals – Luis Fabiano
Careca receives homage with the Selection in Salvador — Photo: Márcio Iannacca / GloboEsporte.com
Top scorers of Palmeiras with the National Team shirt
- 9 goals – Alex
- 8 goals – Vava
- 7 goals – Edmundo
- 7 goals – Leivinha
- 5 goals – Gabriel Jesus
Alex next to Felipão in the Selection: midfielder ended up staying out of the 2002 World Cup — Photo: Reproduction
Fluminense’s top scorers with the National Team shirt
- 14 goals – Fred
- 6 goals – Carvalho Leite
- 4 goals – Lizard
- 4 goals – Nile
- 4 goals – Preguinho
Fred at the 2013 Confederations Cup: Tricolor top scorer played in the 2014 Cup — Photo: André Durão / Globoesporte.com
Top scorers of Cruzeiro with the national team shirt
- 31 goals – Tostão
- 6 goals – Nelinho
- 3 goals – Dirceu Lopes
- 3 goals – Christmas
- 3 goals – Palhinha
Tostão in action against Italy, in the 1970 final: ace was fundamental in the third championship – Photo: Peter Robinson/EMPICS via Getty Images