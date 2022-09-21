New from the last game, Júnior Santos surpasses competitors and gains confidence in Botafogo

The escalation of Botafogo in the game with Coritiba, last Saturday, there was an unexpected novelty. Everyone imagined that the technician Luís Castro would not change the formation of the previous round, but the coach decided to change.

After some irregular performances, forward Victor Sá was removed from the starting lineup. The chosen one was Junior Santos, which had been used until now only more centrally. Before Tiquinho Soares’ debut, after Erison’s departure, coach Luís Castro had Junior as a starter against Juventude and Flamengo. This time, however, the player who came from Japanese football was used as a winger.

Junior had a good performance, created opportunities and contributed to Alvinegro’s 2-0 victory against Coritiba. The tendency is for the striker to be kept in the long preparation until the game with Goiás, on the 28th, in Goiânia.

After the game, coach Luís Castro made a point of praising the performance of the novelty:

“Júnior Santos appears because we understand that he creates more interior movements than Victor Sá does. On the right, Victor Sá has more moves to the outside, for service (crossing), and what we planned was a move with more intensity to the area and greater presence in the area. And Junior gives us that. In addition to being a player who goes from the outside in and appears in the center aisle for submission. That was our intention.”

The Portuguese coach commented on the fight for a spot in the sector:

“There are several players fighting for places on the team, it’s not just Junior. He fights for a place in position 9, in position 7, just like Luis Henrique fights for position 7, Sauer fights for position 7 and 10. There are several players who fight. They work intensely throughout the week and depending on what the week is about, and not just the income at stake. There may be a player who worked very well during the game even though he didn’t perform during the week. You might be surprised because the last thing you saw was the game. But between one game and another there are six, seven training sessions”.

Without losing for three games, Botafogo only returns to the field for the Brasileirão on the 28th of this month, against Goiás, in Goiânia. Until then, coach Luís Castro will make other experiences in the starting lineup. Right-back Rafael, who has recovered from surgery on his face, will return to training with the squad this week.