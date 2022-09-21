New mask can detect if there is a COVID-19 virus in the air – Sade

(photo: Jack Taylor)

Several studies have demonstrated the protective effect of face masks, especially during the most critical phases of the pandemic. A team from China is developing equipment that will have another use that is also quite strategic from a public health point of view: to accuse the existence, in the air, of respiratory viruses that cause disease. In tests, the prototype indicated the presence of this type of microorganism, including Sars-CoV-2, which triggers COVID-19, in 10 minutes and sent the danger alert to a cell phone.

“Our mask would work very well in poorly ventilated spaces, such as elevators or closed rooms, where the risk of infection is high,” says Yin Fang, a materials scientist at Shanghai Tongji University and corresponding author of the study detailing the new technology, published in yesterday’s issue of Matter magazine.

Respiratory pathogens are spread through small droplets and aerosis released by infected people when they talk, cough and sneeze. These virus-containing molecules, especially tiny aerosols, can remain suspended in the air for a long time. Fang and colleagues designed a small sensor that, coupled with masks, identifies the amount of virus even in small amounts.

Also read: Claudia Raia’s pregnancy at 55; understand breeding techniques

In the tests, the team sprayed pathogens – Sars-CoV-2, H5N1 (avian flu) and H1N1 (common flu) – in an indoor environment and close to a common mask with the sensors. The device identified the threat in just 0.3 microliters of liquid containing viral proteins, about 70 to 560 times less than the volume of liquid produced in a sneeze, according to Fang.

diagnosis

In the scientist’s assessment, the simulation results indicate the mask’s potential for clinical practices. “Currently, physicians rely heavily on their experience in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, but with richer data collected by wearable devices, the diagnosis and treatment of diseases can become more accurate,” they explain.

The simplicity in the use of the mask is also an attraction, according to the authors of the study. “Integrated into the internet of things system, our bioelectronic masks can be operated and monitored on mobile devices anytime and anywhere, allowing free circulation and real-time monitoring of the surrounding air”, they emphasize.

The sum of advantages, they assess, is being able to transform the sensors into an instrument capable of helping in the early diagnosis of respiratory infections – including those with the potential to give rise to new pandemics. “The advantages of portability and real-time monitoring can provide early and timely warning, which is significant in preventing the large-scale spread of infectious respiratory diseases,” the authors state.

The team plans to improve the sensors to reduce detection time and increase sensitivity. In addition, they are working on creating wearable devices that can help in the diagnosis of other diseases, such as cancers and cardiovascular complications.