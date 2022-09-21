New Mitsubishi ASX is a clone of the Renault Captur and will have 4 hybrid options

After they formed the Alliance, Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi confirmed that they would share their technologies and we would have more similar vehicles between the brands. And the launch of the new Mitsubishi ASX takes that to the extreme.



It’s as if we were seeing the second-generation Renault Captur, with which it shares the CMF-B platform, with the Japanese brand’s logo. They have the exact same creased hood, same C-shaped headlight, same wheel design, same rear end and so on.

Not to be unfair, the grid changes, but it’s not much. It swaps the Captur’s horizontal friezes for more vertical arrow-shaped bars.

The changes also affected the size of the SUV. The only measure that increased was the width, gaining 3 cm and totaling 1.80 m. In addition, the ASX lost about 13 centimeters in length and 9 cm in height, reaching 4.23 m and 1.54 m. The wheelbase is 2.63 m.

The biggest reduction was in the trunk, which lost about 83 liters. In this new generation, the maximum capacity can reach 397 liters.

The most interesting thing about the new ASX is its engine options. There are five in total, two of which are mild hybrids, one conventional hybrid, one plug-in and the other fully combustion. Only one electric variant was missing to complete the set.

The one with the lowest power and most basic will be the one with the 1.0 turbo engine. In this configuration, the ASX will have 92 hp and 16.31 kgfm and a six-speed manual transmission.

Next, come the two mild-hybrid configurations, both with a 1.3 engine. The most powerful reaches 158 hp and 27.5 kgfm and has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. While the most basic has 139 hp and 26.5 kgfm and its transmission is the same as the 1.0 version.

In the full hybrid version, the combustion engine works as a generator for the 1.3 kWh battery most of the time and only drives the car at high speeds. It is equipped with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 142 hp and 15 kgfm of torque. It may be less powerful and stronger than mild hybrids, but it should offer greater economy in return.

Finally, the plug-in hybrid version features the same 1.6-liter engine, but is integrated into an electrical system with a 10.5 kWh battery. This is the most powerful version and offers 162 hp and 14.68 kgfm, in addition to an electric range between 47 and 49 km, according to Mitsubishi.

And it’s not just the engine that the versions differ, the internal finish will also be very different between them. The most basic configurations will have an analogue instrument panel, with a small 4.2” screen between the dials. The multimedia center will be horizontal and will have 7”.

The more expensive versions may have a 7” or 10.25” digital screen for the instrument panel. These will also receive a upgrade in the infotainment center, which will be 9.3” vertical and with wireless connection for smartphones.

At least in safety, all variants will come from factories with interesting items such as emergency braking assistance, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and parking assistance.

Intermediates will also receive blind spot assist, active lane departure warning and speed alert. Already the top of the line will have driving assistants such as adaptive cruise control and active lane assistance.

With no published prices, the ASX is not projected to be sold outside of Europe. Around here, the last generation changed its name in 2020 and became Outlander Sport, which is no longer produced at the Catalão factory, in Goiás, for not complying with the Proconve L7 standards.

