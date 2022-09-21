new VW Polo goes up to Onix and HB20 and wants high volume

Volkswagen has never fought for the leadership of the Brazilian market with the current generation of Polo, which debuted in the country in 2018. Even with the evolution of compact hatches, the model of the German brand, which is made at the Anchieta factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), failed to face the leaders Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB20 until today.

But Volkswagen will change this story in the coming months. And not only with restyling released this weekbut also with the arrival of the new polo trackthe entry version that will be made in Taubaté (SP) and will replace Gol at the beginning of 2023.

That is, with the combined sales of Polo and Polo Track – as GM did for a while with Onix and Onix Joy – the numbers should rise. However, Jornal do Carro contacted the manufacturer, which did not reveal sales estimates for the pair.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Present in Brazil for 20 years, the VW Polo starts its change of strategy now. The hatch has always been considered “above average” by competitors. Because of this, at the beginning of the century, it sold the image of a “premium” compact hatch. However, the 2023 line arrived with more competitive prices. The Comfortline and Highline versions, for example, lowered the prices – the intermediate one was R$5,900 cheaper, and the top one costs R$7,000 less than before.

New 1.0 turbo flex 170 TSI engine

To face the successful Onix and HB20 in their respective entry versions, the entry-level Polo 2023 features the 1.0 MPI flex engine with three cylinders, 12 valves and 84 hp. It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Thus, part of R$ 82,990. For this price, the Volkswagen model remains more expensive than rivals. The Onix with 82 hp 1.0 flex engine costs R$ 79,730, and the 80 hp HB20 Sense 1.0 has a price list of R$ 76,690.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

But the Polo has its trump cards. To justify the higher price, Volkswagen bets on solutions such as illuminated headlights with LEDs, multimedia center with Apple Car Play and Android Auto (cable connection) and automatic post-collision braking system.

Already from the intermediate versions – which usually concentrate sales – the Polo starts to offer more desired items. At TSI, for example, it has alloy wheels, digital instrument panel, electrical control for all windows and external mirrors, in addition to rear obstacle sensors. It also features the 1.0 turbo 170 TSI engine with up to 116 hp, which equipped the UP! IST It is more economical and less polluting, in order to comply with the new emissions rules. However, the price of R$ 93 thousand is for the version with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Thus, those who want the new Polo with the 6-speed automatic transmission will have to choose between the Comfortline and Highline configurations, which cost, respectively, R$ 102,990 and R$ 109,990. Both come with the same direct injection turbo flex engine. In other words, it lost power compared to the previous line, which had the 1.0 200 TSI with up to 128 hp.

So, it may not be so easy to win over Onix and HB20 customers. After all, GM and Hyundai’s competitors have automatic options under R$100,000.

polo track

But the main bet to pack the hatch sales will be the Polo Track. The future entry-level version will be priced below, close to Fiat Mobi, Renault Kwid and Citroën C3. These are currently the three cheapest cars for sale in the Brazilian market. If the Polo arrives with a price in the range of R$ 70 thousand, as expected, it may be that the public will see it with good eyes. After all, it will unite an affordable price with the image of a “better” product.

Kleber Silva/K Design

In this sense, the “cat leap” to reverse the Polo’s current low sales (only 190 in August) is to take advantage of this momentary succession of Gol – which will become a mini SUV in the next few years. Today, the veteran hatch is the best-selling car on the market (11,719 license plates). only loses to Stradawith more than 14,000 (see ranking).

Volkswagen/Disclosure

For now, the idea is that the Polo Track is a version of the Polo with simplifications. That is, when giving up several standard items, it must have air conditioning, electric steering, sound preparation and whatever else is required by law – such as double airbags, for example.

VW is still keeping the newcomer a secret and says it will “soon give new details about the product”. What we do know, in fact, is that production will be at the plant in Taubaté (SP), which received updates to manufacture the modular MQB platform. In this way, there will be cost reduction and the possibility of adapting to the new safety requirements. That is, unlike the Gol, the Polo Track will have electronic devices such as stability control, which will be mandatory in Brazil in all new cars from 2024.

In summary, in order to achieve good sales to the point of shaking the structures of the competition, the Polo still needs to conquer its space. And, at this point, Volkswagen knows that it will not be an easy task to transform a car that, over 20 years, has never been a protagonist of the brand.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.