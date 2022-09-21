Newspaper reveals Messi’s ‘absurd’ demands to renew with Barcelona in 2020







Messi played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021 #(Photo: JOSEP LAGO / AFP) Photo: Launch!

The Spanish newspaper “El Mundo” revealed this Tuesday alleged demands made by Lionel Messi in 2020 to renew with the barcelona in season. Among the “brutal” requests, as described by the newspaper, would be a private box for his and Luis Suárez’s family at Camp Nou.

The publication also claims that Messi demanded a bonus of 10 million euros in the signing of the new contract, aiming to recover the salary cuts due to the pandemic with 3% interest in the following years of the contract, in addition to a clause of 10 thousand euros for when wanted to leave the club.

The demands would have been made in the summer of 2020, when Messi had a €74.9 million contract with Barça. The newspaper would have had access to this information through documents and email exchanges.

The then president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, would have accepted the conditions imposed by Messi, except for the question of the “symbolic” clause of 10 thousand euros. Other disagreements would have culminated in the Argentine’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021.

