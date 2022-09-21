Neymar’s mother introduces her ‘bombadão’ boyfriend to her children







Neymar, Nadine, Rafaella Santos and Rafa Talamask Photo: Instagram

the courtship of Nadine Gonçalves55 years old, with Rafa Talamask, 36 years old, looks like he’s geared up for good. The matriarch has even introduced the ‘Bombadão carioca’ to her children.

Rafaella Santoseven began to follow the new stepfather on a social network, showing that you approve of the relationship. Neymar, on the other hand, prefers not to get involved with his mother’s romance.

According to the newspaper Extra, the couple met during Carnival, in April 2022, in a cabin in Sapucaí. Although they started their affair in the revelry, they chose to keep their romance out of the spotlight.





Rafael Talamask, model Photo: @rafatalamask

The decision was made due to Nadine’s previous relationship, which had ups and downs with Tiago Ramos between 2020 and 2021. At the time, the matriarch herself shared a photo with the model, who is in ‘The Farm 14‘, generating more gossip around the relationship.

Quiet with her personal life, Nadine Gonçalves traveled to Paris recently to kill her children’s homesickness. The boyfriend, this time, stayed in Brazil, dividing himself between Rio de Janeiro and Mato Grosso do Sul, her birthplace.

please note that Rafa Talamask was introduced to Nadine Gonçalves by friend David Brazil. The boy works as a digital fitness influencer and has even won a bodybuilding championship.





Rafael Talamask, model Photo: @rafatalamask

