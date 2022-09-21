Neymar’s mother’s new affair is a fitness muse and administrator

The alleged relationship between Nadine Santos, mother of Neymar, and Rafael Talamask remains firm, according to the newspaper “Extra”. According to the vehicle, she has already presented the model to the PSG player and to her other daughter, Rafaella.

Currently 36 years old, Rafael has a degree in administration, but he has not stopped studying. That’s because, he is studying physical education. On social media, he shares fitness and daily motivation tips for his 200,000 followers.

Among his less than 40 publications, Rafa appears in photos alongside Brazilian musical personalities such as the country duo Jorge e Mateus, Gusttavo Lima and Lennon.

The published photos are not just with celebrities from the music world. Adept at the fitness life, the model also appears alongside Gracyanne Barbosa and Felipe Franco, both influencers in the environment. Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger closes the list of celebrities with whom Rafael has already taken photographs.

The model has already stated that he started going to the gym in 2015 and, shortly after, began to compete in bodybuilding. Rafael is from Mato Grosso do Sul and, in 2019, he participated in a contest to be the muse of Rota, a troop of the General Command of the Military Police, in the state.

According to the newspaper “Extra”, the administrator and Neymar’s mother met in this year’s edition of the samba schools parade in Rio de Janeiro, in Sapucaí. In April, the model shared a photo alone at the event and wrote “Closing carnival with a golden key”.