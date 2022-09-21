NUBANK is outside the BRAZILIAN BOLSA; what about investments?

O Nubank announced last Thursday (15) that it will leave the B3 – Official Stock Exchange of Brazil. The intention is to boost service efficiency and reduce operating expenses as a fintech available in two markets. In this sense, what happens to the BRD from Nubank?

See more information below.

Nubank outside the Brazilian stock exchange: what now?

according to Nubank, its exit from the stock exchange will lessen the workload, which was doubled due to excessive regulatory requirements. Once listed in the US and Brazil, the fintech needed to have distinct operational and administrative supports.

It is worth mentioning that the company’s withdrawal occurred after one year of having joined B3. However, although the news is positive for Nubank, Brazilian investors could be harmed. In the last week, the BDR had dropped almost 7% on the stock market.

In any case, the fintech continues to have its BDRs traded on the B3, however, at a lower level, no longer needing to respond to the rules imposed by the CVM. Thus, the company will be in the same position as other companies such as Apple, Facebook and Google.

Nubank releases up to R$ 1,500 in the application

customers of Nubank can earn up to BRL 1,500 in cashback every month. The possibility comes through the fintech partnership with Shopee. In short, for each purchase made on the platform with a credit card (purple) the user can receive up to R$ 50 back.

First, the customer must activate the cashback at Nubank Shopping. The amount that will be refunded, that is, the percentage applied will depend on the total purchase, excluding shipping. In a transaction of BRL 100, for example, the amount returned will be equivalent to 5%.

Once the purchase is made, the user will need to wait a minimum period of 1 hour to make a new operation and receive the cashback. Once the transaction is made, the money is transferred directly to the customer’s account within 90 days. The balance can be used as you wish.

How to activate app cashback?

For users who already have the feature available in the app, see how to activate it below:

Access the Nubank application; Click on “Shopping” on the home screen; Once this is done, select the Shopee offer; Read the information that will appear on the screen and click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”; After that, the cashback will already be activated; Finally, just go to the Shopee website or app to see all the promotions that give you access to cashback.