Nubank launches first internship program with 70 vacancies

Nubank has opened registration for the first Internship Program. There are more than 70 vacancies, most in remote mode. They are for students with course completion scheduled between December 2023 and July 2024. The opportunity is for people from all over Brazil.

Students from all areas can apply. The greatest interest is for those who wish to work in the areas of finance, technology and business. After all, these are the main flags of the digital bank. Like Nubank, interns need to like innovation and think outside the box.

Nubank Internship Program

The digital bank is one of the most beloved by young Brazilians. It’s unbureaucratic, uncomplicated and cool. Nubank’s first Internship Program is the chance to be part of a team that has innovation as its premise.

Registration started this Monday, 19th. There are more than 70 internship vacancies. As it is in the remote model, students from all over Brazil can participate. Only people who apply for internships in the Product and Design areas need to be from the São Paulo region, as employees need to go to the office every two months.

The Nubank Internship Program will offer students a complete experience. They will have the chance to learn in practice, with the support of experienced professionals who are attentive to the demands of the market.

The interns will keep in touch with other employees of the digital bank, in Brazil and abroad. The internship contract lasts for one year. According to Nubank, despite already having interns on the team, this is the first Internship Program with a development plan.

To participate, students need availability of 30 hours per week – 6 hours per day. Enrollment continues until the 28th of this month, on the program’s specific website. The selection process includes online tests, real-time exercise and interviews.